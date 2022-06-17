The All Progressives Congress (APC) may be holding on to its sway in southern Nigeria, but in the north, the narrative is fast changing as the ruling party continues to witness painful defections by some of its powerful chieftains.

After Presidential Primary, APC Suffers Mass Exit Of Powerful Chieftains To PDP, Names Released

At the moment, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is losing ground to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kebbi state after about eight of its chieftains defected to the opposition platform.

Newspaper Review: How Ruling APC Is Losing Influence In Nigeria, Tinubu's Nightmare

The mass exit of the APC heavyweights in Kebbi happened after allegations were rife that the congresses conducted in the state were compromised.

List of APC Chieftains, Others That Dislike Bola Tinubu Released by Former Governor

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, former governor of Jigawa state, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has revealed that many people within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) dislike their presidential flagbearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The former governor made this known in an interview with journalists.

Big Blow for APC As Powerful Governorship Aspirant Dumps Ruling Party in Northern State

An aspirant in the 2023 governorship primary election in Bauchi state, Farouk Mustapha, has resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a post shared on his verified Facebook account, on Saturday, June 11, he left the party after suffering defeat in the primary election, losing the ticket to former Air Chief, Sadique Baba Abubakar on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

2023: Good News for PDP as INEC Says APC Does Not Have Governorship Candidate in Southern State

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Akwa Ibom has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state has no governorship candidate for the 2023 general elections.

The latest development was contained in a report sent to the INEC headquarters in Abuja by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Akwa Ibom, Mike Igini.

VP Slot: Finally Tinubu Opens Up on Muslim-Muslim Ticket Permutation

The presidential flag bearer of the All Progressive Congress(APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has finally reacted to the rumours about him selecting a Muslim running mate.

As gathered by Legit.ng, the APC stalwart has played down such conversation stating that he condemns such rumours while speaking to newsmen in Ekiti, during the governorship rally of the APC in the state.

Tinubu Speaks on Choice of Running Mate after Meeting Buhari

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), says his choice of running mate is in his pocketbook.

The former governor of Lagos state disclosed this when he visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja, on Thursday, June 9.

Is He The Running Mate? Tinubu Meets APC Governor Behind Closed Door

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was in a closed-door meeting with Governor Yahaya Bello.

Those in Tinubu's entourage during the visit on Friday, June 10, include APC governors like Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Bello Matawalle, and Abdullahi Ganduje.

