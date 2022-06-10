APC's presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was accompanied by some party governors to meet their Kogi colleague, Yahaya Bello

Governor Bello is one of the APC aspirants who lost the party's presidential ticket to Tinubu at the primary

Speculations have it that the meeting is scheduled to pacify Bello who is aggrieved over the result of the election

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is in a closed-door meeting with Governor Yahaya Bello.

Punch reports that those in Tinubu's entourage during the visit on Friday, June 10, include APC governors like Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Bello Matawalle, and Abdullahi Ganduje.

Tinubu in the company of some APC governors met Bello (Photo: Alhaji Yahaya Bello)

Source: Facebook

A former national chairman of the ruling party, Adams Oshiomhole, is also one of those who accompanied Tinubu, Vanguard added.

The general suspicion is that the visit is aimed at pacifying Governor Bello who is one of the presidential aspirants who were aggrieved over the outcome of the just-concluded presidential primary

It is not clear if the choice of Tinubu's running mate will be discussed during the meeting or if by any chance the Kogi governor will be given the slot.

Confirming the meeting, Governor Bello released a letter of felicitation to Tinubu which he shared on Facebook.

See the letter below:

Governor Bello stormed out from meeting with Buhari? El-Rufai reveals what really happened

Meanwhile, the governor of Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai, had explained why Bello excused himself from a meeting with northern APC governors with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, Governor El-Rufai disclosed that Bello actually decided not to be a part of the closed-door talk with the president because he does not share the view of power shift to the south.

He noted that only Governor Bello was on another page among the 14 APC northern governors who met with Buhari on Monday.

El-Rufai said:

“The governor of Kogi state chose to excuse himself from meeting with Mr. President because he believes that he does not agree with our position.

“There are 14 APC governors out of the 19 northern states. Thirteen of us are on one page on this subject and we all came to see the president. But the governor of Kogi state excused himself, and it is within his democratic rights to excuse himself.”

