Senegal forward Ismaila Sarr publicly declared his desire to win the 2026 CAF African Player of the Year award

Sarr had a remarkable season, winning the UEFA Conference League with Crystal Palace and scoring four World Cup goals

The forward cited the achievements of Sadio Mané and El Hadji Diouf as motivation to claim the top individual honour

Senegal and Crystal Palace forward Ismaila Sarr has publicly declared his ambition to win the 2026 CAF African Player of the Year award.

Sarr played a central role as Crystal Palace lifted the UEFA Europa Conference League, earning both the Golden Ball and the Player of the Season award for his contributions throughout the tournament.

Ismaila Sarr helped Crystal Palace win the Conference League. Photo by Nicolo Campo.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by FIFA, Sarr was one of Senegal's brightest performers at the 2026 World Cup, netting four goals and adding one assist across four appearances, even as the Teranga Lions bowed out earlier than anticipated.

He was also part of the Senegal squad that claimed the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title in Morocco, though the result remains under scrutiny following a challenge at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, with a final verdict still pending.

Sarr eyes CAF POTY award

Sarr made the admission in an interview with APS via the FSF, citing the achievements of legendary compatriots as the driving force behind his desire for individual recognition.

“Every player dreams of one day winning the African Player of the Year award, that is to say, an individual trophy,” Sarr said.

“When you see that Senegalese players like Sadio Mané (2019 and 2022) and El Hadji Diouf (2001 and 2002) have already won it, you have that desire to win it too. It is indeed a dream of mine to win an individual title.”

Sarr enters the conversation for the 2026 award with Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi holding the title as the reigning CAF African Player of the Year.

CAF awards return to Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported that the 2026 CAF Awards will be held in Nigeria 10 years after the three-time African champions hosted the ceremony.

This was confirmed after CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe met Nigeria President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Africa Forward Summit in Kenya.

Source: Legit.ng