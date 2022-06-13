A lot has been happening in the camp of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) northern state, a few weeks after the presidential primary of the party

This time around, a governorship aspirant of the ruling party in Bauchi state has finally walked out of the APC

Farouk Mustapha revealed his decision to exit the APC in a letter sent to the chairman of the party in Nasarawa B/Kasuwa ward, Azare Katagum LGA of the state

An aspirant in the 2023 governorship primary election in Bauchi state, Farouk Mustapha, has resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a post shared on his verified Facebook account, on Saturday, June 11, he left the party after suffering defeat in the primary election, losing the ticket to former Air Chief, Sadique Baba Abubakar on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

According to the post, Mustapha announced his resignation from the party at the weekend but has not revealed his new party.

Farouk Mustapha has resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi state. Photo credit: Farouk Mustapha

Source: Facebook

His letter reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"After long analysis and consulting with my family and political partners, I have decided to leave APC.

"I am very grateful to the leaders and members of APC for the opportunity they gave me, I joined the party, and even contested for governor in it. I will never forget this attendance.

"I joined APC party to contribute towards development in Bauchi state! Except I don't have the same decision with the leaders of the party. That's why I decided to move somewhere else to continue my struggle for betterment of our community.

"I need the grace of APC members to understand me, because I don't care about anyone.

"And even though we may be in opposition parties during the election, that doesn't make us friends."

In the letter he addressed to the APC chairman, Nasarawa B Kasuwaa, in Azare, Katagum Local Government Area, Mustapha expressed appreciation to the leadership of the APC for providing him the opportunity to run for the governorship ticket of the party in Bauchi.

Mustapha affirmed:

“It is on this premise that I forward to you my resignation as a member of the party effective from today, June 10, 2022.”

After presidential primary, APC suffers mass exit of powerful chieftains to PDP, names released

At the moment, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is losing ground to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kebbi state after about eight of its chieftains defected to the opposition platform.

A report by Punch has it that the mass exit of the APC heavyweights in Kebbi happened after allegations were rife that the congresses conducted in the state were compromised.

Those who defected are lawmakers in the Senate, House of Representatives, and State House Assembly.

Kebbi LG poll: PDP suffers great loss as APC secures landslide victory

The Kebbi state APC had comfortably won the local government elections held on Saturday, February 5.

The ruling APC won all the available seats in the state.

Legit.ng gathered that a statement signed by the chairman, Kebbi State Independent Electoral Commission (KSIEC), Aliyu Mohammed-Mera, and issued to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Monday, February 6, disclosed that 18 political parties registered for the election.

The statement further revealed that one political party later pulled out, leaving the remaining ones to jostle for the various positions.

Source: Legit.ng