At the moment, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is losing ground to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kebbi state after about eight of its chieftains defected to the opposition platform.

A report by Punch has it that the mass exit of the APC heavyweights in Kebbi happened after allegations were rife that the congresses conducted in the state were compromised.

Those who defected are lawmakers in the Senate, House of Representatives, and State House Assembly.

The defectors are lawmakers who joined the PDP in Kebbi (Photo: Peoples Democratic Party)

The defectors are as follows:

Senate

Senator Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central Senatorial District) Senator Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North Senatorial District)

House of Reps

Honourable Mohammed Umar Jega (representing Aliero/Jega/Gwandu federal constituencies) Honourable Abdullahi Zumbo (representing Dandi/Arewa federal constituencies)

State Assembly

Habibu Labbo (representing Gwandu constituency) Ismaila Biu (representing Arewa constituency) Mohammed Aliero (representing Aliero constituency)

The defections were announced by the organizing secretary of PDP in Kebbi, Usaini Raha, on Saturday, June 11.

Raha also said he is yet to get an official letter about the defection of Sa’idu Usman Dakingari, a former governor of the state.

