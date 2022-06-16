The opposition Peoples Democratic Party is yet to decide on who becomes Atiku Abubakar's running mate

Meanwhile, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has been picked by groups and major stakeholders in the party to run on a joint ticket with the former VP in the 2023 presidential election

Interestingly, the National Advisory Committee of the party set up to look into the report of an earlier committee has also recommended the Rivers governor to the leadership of the PDP

Anxiety in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the choice of running mate to presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has heightened, 24 hours before the submission deadline, The Nation reports.

On Wednesday, June 15, the decision by the party to raise a team led by Chief Tom Ikimi to screen Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike created more confusion.

On Tuesday, June 14, the National Advisory Council (NAC) recommended Wike for the slot.

The PDP is still undecided over the choice of Atiku’s running mate. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Observers were wondering why they need to screen Wike again, having been screened by the David Mark-led presidential screening panel.

Meanwhile, the Rivers state governor came second in the PDP presidential primary.

Those eyeing the VP slot

Those eyeing the slot before the NAC decision to nominate Wike are former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim, Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Other members of the Ikimi panel expected to screen Wike today, according to PDP spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, are: Dr Akilu Indabawa, Capt. Idris Wada, Chief Osita Chidoka, Binta Bello, Chief Mutiat Adedoja, Austin Opara, Prof. Aisha Madawaki, Mrs Ayotunde George-Ologun, Chief Chidiebelu Mofus and Fidelis Tapgun.

Ologunagba said:

“Pursuant to Part VI, Paragraph 14 of the Electoral Guidelines of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the National Working Committee (NWC) has approved the nomination of the following party members to serve on the Vice Presidential Candidate Screening Committee for the screening/verifying of the nominated Vice Presidential Candidate of our party for the 2023 general elections.”

INEC's submission deadline

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) warned political parties that the candidate nomination portal for the 2023 general election would automatically shut down at 6:00 pm tomorrow for national elections and 6:00 pm on July 15 for state elections.

The commission also said the names of presidential and governorship candidates must be accompanied by the names of their running mates (i.e. Vice Presidential and deputy governorship candidates) without which the nomination would be invalid.

It could not be confirmed last night whether the PDP will forward its presidential running mate’s name by the deadline tomorrow, or will put a name that will be substituted during the substitution window next month.

