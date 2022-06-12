Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, former governor of Jigawa state, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has revealed that many people within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) dislike their presidential flagbearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The former governor made this known in an interview with Vanguard newspaper.

Source: Twitter

According to him, the following set of people dislike Tinubu:

Afenifere APC governors

Those that will not support Tinubu's presidential ambition

President Buhari

Here is what Lamido said:

"Fine, if southern governors now would say they are all going to APC, let them say so. And then let’s have somebody like Amaechi as President. Do you think Wike will agree? Right now, Tinubu is going through hell from whom? His fellow brothers! Afenifere doesn’t like Tinubu and they have been saying so openly. The governors of APC also don’t like Tinubu. They say he is too domineering and he is a dictator. I mean, he is their own son, why can’t they make him?

"So, let’s have some degree of honesty and sincerity to what we are doing. If southern Nigeria is going to come together and say “we want to produce President from the South”, then they should collapse their own political boundary into one political party and then say, for instance, Amaechi emerges as the candidate, I don’t think Wike will agree.

"Mark my point, Buhari will never ever support Tinubu because I know the man’s mentality and psychology. He will never ever support Tinubu. People didn’t believe me and I say wait and see. Right now, APC governors are against Tinubu. So this issue of having our own as the demand from South…APC governors are the first to gang-up against Tinubu."

Source: Legit.ng