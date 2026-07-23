Oyo State House of Assembly received a letter from Governor Seyi Makinde requesting approval for his annual leave in August 2026

Deputy Governor Bayo Lawal will take charge of state affairs while his principal is away from official duties

Deputy Speaker Muhammed Fadeyi presided over the plenary session where lawmakers unanimously granted the leave request

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ibadan, Oyo state - The Oyo State House of Assembly has granted Governor Seyi Makinde permission to proceed on his annual leave, which begins on August 10 and runs through September 11, with the governor expected back in office on September 14.

As reported by The Nation, the request came in a letter read to lawmakers during the plenary session on Thursday, July 23, by Deputy Speaker Muhammed Fadeyi, who presided over the sitting in the absence of Speaker Adebo Ogundoyin.

Governor Seyi Makinde is ready to transmit power to his deputy, Bayo Lawal, and embarks on leave. Photo credit: @seyiamakinde

Source: Twitter

Oyo legislators back Bayo Lawal

Furthermore, the letter confirmed that Deputy Governor Bayo Lawal would assume responsibility for running state affairs throughout Makinde's absence, Business Day noted.

Members voted unanimously to approve the leave, and directed Lawal to manage the day-to-day administration of Oyo state without interruption until the governor returns to duty.

Fadeyi, speaking after the vote, wished Makinde a restful break and used the opportunity to reaffirm the legislature's commitment to maintaining a healthy working relationship with the executive arm of government.

Fadeyi said:

"The legislative arm remained committed to sustaining cordial relations with the executive arm in the interest of the people of Oyo state."

The deputy speaker also expressed confidence in Lawal's ability to lead effectively during the period, pointing to his track record in previous instances where he had stepped in. Fadeyi described Oyo state's governance structure as stable and capable of ensuring that policy implementation continues without disruption.

Bayo Lawal to steer the ship of Oyo state in Governor Seyi Makinde's absence. Photo credit: @_BayoLawal

Source: Twitter

Profile of Bayo Lawal

Kishi-born Lawal has served as the deputy governor of Oyo state since July 2022. He was appointed to the position following the impeachment of his predecessor, Rauf Olaniyan, over allegations of gross misconduct and other offences.

Before becoming deputy governor, Lawal, 72, served as chairman of the Oyo State Housing Corporation. He holds a bachelor's degree in law from the University of Ibadan (UI). In 1999, then-Governor Lam Adesina appointed him Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of Oyo State, a position he held until 2003.

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Court restrains EFCC from Oyo probe

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal high court in Ibadan, Oyo state, placed a restraint on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), barring it from proceeding with its proposed investigation into the finances of the Oyo state government.

Justice Nkeonye Maha delivered the ruling in favour of the Oyo government, which had filed a suit challenging the legality of the EFCC's demands.

While the judge recognised that the Commission holds statutory powers to investigate financial crimes, she made clear that those powers are not without limits and must be exercised in line with the constitution and the rule of law.

Source: Legit.ng