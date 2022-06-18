BREAKING: APC Wins First LGA In Ekiti Governorship Election

The ruling All Progressives Congress has recorded a landslide victory at the ongoing governorship election in Ikere LGA

This is as the Abiodun Oyebanji of the APC takes the lead and polled 12,086 votes, while PDP's Bisi Kolawole emerged second and Segun Oni came third

Meanwhile, the APC governorship candidate Abiodun Oyebanji is leading in many polling units in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has reportedly emerged the winner of the ongoing governorship election in Ikere Local Government Area (LGA).

According to results announced at the LGA collation centre, Abiodun Oyebanji of the APC polled 12,086 votes, followed by the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Bisi Kolawole, who garnered 3,789 votes, while Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), came a distant third with 1934 votes, Daily Trust reported.

APC wins the first LGA in Ekiti governorship election.

Source: Facebook

APC leads in Emure

In Emure, Oyebanji polled 7,728 votes, while Oni trailed with 3,445 votes, followed by Kolawole with 2,610 votes.

Earlier, Governor Kayode Fayemi won his polling unit, unit 09, Ogilolo ward in Isan-Ekiti, Oye Local Government Area for the All Progressive Congress candidate, Biodun Oyebanji.

The APC scored 154 votes while the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Peoples Democratic Party’s candidates scored three and four votes respectively, The Punch report indicated.

EFCC operatives arrest prominent PDP member for inducing voters

Legit.ng reported earlier that the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr Damola Ojo for inducing voters at Ola Oluwa Muslim Secondary School, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state during the governorship election.

It was reported that the party chieftain was arrested with a large sum of money.

The party agent at the Polling Unit Babajide Adebayo confirmed that Ojo is a PDP members but denied that he was inducing voters.

Ekiti 2022: INEC completes preparation as voter inducement persist

Ahead of the Ekiti state gubernatorial elections slated for Saturday, June 18, findings have confirmed that the independent electoral commission (INEC) has completed preparation for the polls.

Yiaga Africa in its pre-election report made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, June 16 revealed that the electoral body demonstrated commitment and readiness to conducting the 2022 Ekiti governorship election.

The report says successfully implemented activities in the election timetable and schedule of activities.

