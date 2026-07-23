The EFCC is prosecuting 6 former top Nigerian government officials over hundreds of billions of naira in alleged fraud and money laundering

One former minister has already been convicted and sentenced, while others are still facing trial in federal and FCT high courts

Properties valued at over N213bn linked to one of the accused have been ordered for interim forfeiture by a court

Six former senior Nigerian government officials are currently facing prosecution, or have recently been convicted, over allegations involving more than N394 billion in diverted public funds and assets worth hundreds of billions of naira in forfeiture proceedings.

The cases, being prosecuted largely by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), span multiple courts across the country.

Six ex officio in court over N394bn fraud allegations Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Ahmed Idris — N109.5bn alleged diversion

Ahmed Idris, former accountant-general of the federation, was arrested by the EFCC on May 16, 2022, over alleged money laundering and the diversion of about N109.5 billion through fraudulent contracts.

He is standing trial on 14 counts alongside Geoffrey Akindele, Mohammed Kudu Usman, and Gezawa Commodity Market and Exchange Limited before an FCT High Court in Maitama. Idris has entered a not guilty plea, and the case remains ongoing.

Saleh Mamman — Convicted over N33.8bn fraud

Former power minister Saleh Mamman was convicted on all 12 counts filed against him by the EFCC, relating to the diversion of N33.8 billion connected to the Mambilla hydropower project.

He received seven years each on 10 of the counts, three years on count four, and two years on count five. The court also ordered the forfeiture of properties traced to proceeds of the crime.

Court convicts former minister of power, Saleh Mamman Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Facebook

Abubakar Malami: N8.7bn money laundering, N213bn in properties

The EFCC is prosecuting former attorney general Abubakar Malami, his wife, and his sons Abdulaziz and Abiru Rahman Malami on a 16-count charge involving alleged money laundering of N8,713,923,759.49.

In January 2026, a court ordered the interim forfeiture of 57 properties allegedly linked to Malami and two of his sons, with the EFCC valuing those assets at N213,234,120,000. All defendants deny any wrongdoing.

Godwin Emefiele: N154.39bn alleged fraud

Former Central Bank of Nigeria governor Godwin Emefiele is facing several criminal cases over an alleged N154.39 billion fraud and other offences, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

In a separate proceeding, a federal high court ordered the permanent forfeiture of 753 housing units linked to him to the federal government. The EFCC handed those duplexes over to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development in 2025.

Court orders final forfeiture of ex-CBN governor Godwin Emefiele Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Hadi Sirika: N8.06bn contract fraud

Former aviation minister Hadi Sirika is on trial over an alleged N8.06 billion contract fraud involving family members and a connected company.

The EFCC charged Sirika alongside his brother Ahmad Abubakar and Enginos Nigeria Limited on eight counts. He is accused of awarding contracts worth N19.4 billion to Enginos while in office. The defendants deny the charges.

Yahaya Bello: N80.2bn money laundering

Former Kogi State governor Yahaya Bello is facing a 19-count charge of alleged money laundering involving about N80.2 billion in public funds said to have been diverted during his time in office.

He is also standing trial alongside Umar Shuaibu Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu on a separate 16-count charge covering criminal breach of trust and money laundering involving about N110.4 billion. In January 2026, the EFCC tendered fresh bank records in the ongoing trial.

Yahaya Bello faces a 13-count charge of fraud allegation Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Analyst commends EFCC boss

Legit.ng earlier reported that public affairs analyst Chima Okoro praised EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede for transforming the agency into a proactive, intelligence-driven institution.

The EFCC arrested nearly 200 foreign nationals linked to transnational cybercrime and earned commendations from the US Consulate and the FBI.

Okoro credited EFCC's anti-money laundering efforts with helping Nigeria exit the FATF grey list, boosting investor confidence.

Source: Legit.ng