The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) has uploaded Prince Laja Adeoye to the INEC portal, making him the first governorship candidate registered in Lagos for 2027

APM also uploaded Coker Oluwatobi Adeyemi Grace as Adeoye's running mate following a strategic visit to the party's national headquarters in Abuja

Adeoye is expected to challenge APC's incumbent Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat, anchoring his campaign on the 'Atunto Eko Agenda'

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) has uploaded Prince Laja Adeoye onto the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) portal as its Lagos State governorship candidate for the 2027 general elections.

The APM positioned Adeoye as the first candidate in the state to be formally registered ahead of the February 6, 2027 poll.

Laja Adeoye leads APM in first Lagos governorship bid for 2027 elections. Photo credit: @AdelajaAdeoye

Source: Twitter

The upload also captured Coker Oluwatobi Adeyemi Grace as Adeoye's running mate.

The development followed a strategic working visit by the Lagos APM leadership to the party's national headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, the meeting was led by Lagos State Chairman Mrs Bunmi Adeyemo and the Coordinator of the Laja Adeoye Campaign Organisation (LACO), Otunba S. Alebiosu.

The delegation included the National Secretary, National Organising Secretary, APM Director of ICT, and the chairmen of the Oyo and Kwara state chapters.

APM aims for APC in Lagos

Speaking after the registration, Adeoye framed his candidacy as a response to what he called a failure of leadership at both state and national levels.

"Nigerians are yearning for a new beginning, a decisive change of government at the centre, in Lagos State, and across the federation, to end the continued mis-governance of the APC. The APM is the credible alternative Nigerians need now."

His campaign is built around what he calls the "Atunto Eko Agenda", a policy blueprint he says focuses on economic prosperity, accountable governance, security, youth empowerment, and infrastructure renewal.

Adeoye said his policy blueprint cuts across Lagos's 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas.

The agenda also targets job creation for graduates, support for market women and artisans, affordable healthcare, and improvements to housing and transportation.

APM pushes national expansion

The APM said it has endorsed Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde as its presidential candidate for the 2027 elections.

The state's Local Government Chairmen Forum said it would intensify grassroots mobilisation across all wards and polling units to deepen its foothold in Lagos.

APM uploads Laja Adeoye as the first registered governorship candidate in Lagos State for the 2027 election. Photo credit: @AdelajaAdeoye

Source: UGC

2027: APM governorship candidate moves to scrap GAC

Recall that Adeoye pledged to scrap Lagos’ GAC and restructure governance under his 2027 APM governorship plan.

The gubernatorial candidate accused the APC of political control and candidate imposition while promising inclusive leadership reforms.

The APM candidate also proposed sweeping changes, including new LGAs, digital reforms, and major infrastructure expansion.

2027: Lagos APM candidate urges INEC to remain neutral

Earlier, Legit.ng also reported that Adeoye urged INEC, the judiciary, and security agencies to remain neutral ahead of the 2027 governorship election in Lagos State.

Speaking during his formal declaration in Ejigbo, Adeoye expressed confidence in winning if the election is free and fair.

Adeoye also unveiled his “Atunto Eko 1.0” manifesto, which he said is focused on inclusive governance and poverty reduction, among other things.

Source: Legit.ng