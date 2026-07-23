The Legal Practitioners' Privileges Committee made the announcement following its 174th plenary session in Abuja

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, presided over the session where the decision was reached

The Supreme Court's Chief Registrar confirmed the elevation of the 68 lawyers in an official statement on Thursday, July 23

The Legal Practitioners' Privileges Committee (LPPC) has conferred the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) on 68 legal practitioners, with the appointees listed in order of their seniority at the Bar.

The decision came out of the LPPC's 174th plenary session, which held on Thursday in Abuja under the chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.

68 lawyers elevated to Senior Advocate of Nigeria Photo Credit: @NigBarAssoc

Source: Twitter

According to The Punch, Kabir Akan, the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and Secretary of the LPPC, confirmed the development in an official statement released on the same day.

About the SAN conferment

The rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria is the highest honour conferred on legal practitioners in Nigeria. It is reserved for lawyers who have distinguished themselves through exceptional advocacy, legal scholarship, or contributions to the development of the law. The LPPC, which is responsible for vetting and approving such appointments, meets periodically to consider eligible candidates.

The elevation of 68 lawyers in a single plenary session marks a significant addition to the body of SANs currently recognised at the Nigerian Bar. The new silk holders join a community of senior legal minds whose status carries considerable weight in Nigerian courts, particularly the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal.

The announcement follows an established tradition in which the LPPC publishes the names of newly elevated SANs according to seniority, reflecting the length and standing of each lawyer's career at the Bar.

Below is the full list of the lawyers

Ibrahim Gamdeh Adamu, Esq. Jude Chukwuemeka Okafor, Esq. Godwill Achibong Umoh, Esq. Sunday Samuel Obende, Esq. Adebayo Olugbenga Adaralegbe, Esq. Jimson Ejovi Okodaso, Esq. Olalekan Lawrence Bade-John, Esq. Olaotan Thomas Olusegun, Esq. Philemeon Audu Daffi, Esq. Adenrele David Adegborioye, Esq. James Eromosele Agbonhese, Esq. Alexander Nduka Muoka, Esq. Onome Okodiya, Esq. Emmanuel Akunke Akomaye, Esq. Ikhide Ehighelua, Esq. Mas’ud Mobolaji Alabelewe, Esq. Ogunmuyiwa Olayinka Balogun, Esq. Anthony Auditz Iroagalachi, Esq. Mohammed Tajudeen Mohammed, Esq. Odion Peter Odia, Esq. Gbemiga Adaramola, Esq. Moses Okoh Onyilokwu, Esq. Charles Azubuike Obodozie, Esq. Hakeem Obafemi Agaba, Esq. Bimbo Felix Atilola, Esq. Okechukwu Steve Emelieze, Esq. Joshua Demilade Olaniyan, Esq. Igonikon Abiola Adekunle, Esq. Christian Nnadozie Nwokorie, Esq. Sadiku Momoh Ilegieuno, Esq. Sarafa Kolawole Idowu, Esq. Olujoke Enitan Aliu, Esq. Oliver Onyenucheya Amuzie, Esq. Adebisi Emmanuel Adeniyi, Esq. Faruk Abdullah, Esq. Sagir Gezawa Suleiman, Esq. Ifeanyi Godwin Ezeuko, Esq. Adebayo Folorunsho Ologe, Esq. Sabiu Gumba Adamu, Esq. Eric Keme-Egolukumor Omare, Esq. Soibi Ideriah Ovia, Esq. Somina Peter Johnbull, Esq. Chinedum Ikenna Umeche, Esq. Emmanuel Eghiegba Ekhasemomhe, Esq. Mohammed El-Hassan Sheriff, Esq. Junaidu Bello Marshall, Esq. Olawale Sunday Fapohunda, Esq. Adebiyi Alaba Adetoboye, Esq. Senior Sulyman Ibrahim, Esq. Agba Eimunjeze, Esq. Ayobamidele Oyekunle Akande, Esq. Adetunji Taiwo Adedoyin Adeniyi, Esq. Olamide Moigbotoluwa Adekunle, Esq. Umaru Yunusa, Esq. Akorede Habeeb Lawal, Esq. Darlington Nnabuike Ozurumba, Esq. Nnaemeka Francis Patrick Egonu, Esq. Kayode Orire Omosehin, Esq. Mitchel Akinrinsola Aribisala, Esq. Bolu Agbaje Akadri, Esq. Oluwaseun Asimiyu Alao, Esq. Olugbenga Olusanya Ajala, Esq. Mustapha Olayinka Ajenifuja, Esq. Afees Hassan Adebayo, Esq. Mohammed Abiodun Adelodun, Esq. Jonathan Akintola Makinde, Esq. Olajide Salami, Esq.

Academic Category

The successful academic applicant is:

Prof. Nnamdi Onyeka Obiaraeri

The elevation places the newly appointed Senior Advocates among the highest-ranking legal practitioners in Nigeria, recognising their contributions to legal practice and scholarship.

Source: Legit.ng