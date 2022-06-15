Human rights activist and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) Omoyele Sowore has questioned Peter Obi's leadership traits

Obi who recently traveled to Egypt said he was on a trip to study the comparative economy of the country with that of Nigeria

Sowore in his reaction described the Labour as a dump site filled with misplaced politicians who failed in their political sojourn

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) Omoyele Sowore has called out his counterpart from the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

According to The Nation newspaper, Sowore described Peter Obi as an unfit candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

Legit.ng gathered that Sowore’s comment was on the heels of Obi’s tweet notifying his supporters that he will be embarking on a trip to Egypt for a comparative study of the economy and education of the country to that of Nigeria.

He tweeted:

“I just departed for Egypt on a three-day visit as part of my detailed study of comparative countries to Nigeria. In Egypt, I’m expected to understudy, among others, the Egyptian power sector, education, planning, and finance sector.”

Sowore reacts to Peter Obi's trip to Egypt

Reacting to Obi’s tweet, Sowore stated that Obi’s trip to Egypt was a clear indication that the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate is unprepared.

He said:

“Heard that Peter Obi travelled to Egypt to learn on how to fix Education/Power problems. This is exactly the problem with unprepared candidates. It’s nine months to the election and a two-term governor and former vice presidential candidate wants to go and learn something from Egypt in three days. Wow!”

In another reaction to Obi's trip to Egypt, Sowore shared a video via his official Twitter handle of 733, 000 followers where he urged members of the Labour Party to join his party.

He described the Labour Party as where displayed politicians go to seek refuge after an unsuccessful political sojourn.

He said:

“The Labour Party has become an orphanage for politicians that are homeless. It didn’t take long before our man ran there when he became homeless.

“The Labour Party should not have in its company somebody who managed 13 months of workers’ strike in Anambra state. The reason Obi left PDP was that they outplayed him with transactional politicking. Where is the structure of the Labour Party? You should ask yourself.

“The Labour Party and the Peter Obi people should come and join us. We are the ones who know how to stand up for you."

