Peter Obi, the Labour Party Presidential flag bearer attended The Lord’s Chosen two-day crusade in Lagos

The worshippers were elated and they were amazed at his surprise visit as they were saying aloud, 'incoming president'

Meanwhile, Obi at the crusade ground decried the misuse of public funds and prayed the Lord use him to change the narrative come 2023

The Labour Party (LP)'s the presidential flag bearer, Peter Obi, unexpected attendance of The Lord’s Chosen two-day crusade in Lagos elated faithful at the crusade ground.

Vanguard reports on Monday, June 13, that the crusade ground was electrified at the sight of Obi, with shouts of 'incoming president.'

Peter Obi makes a surprise appearance at the Lord’s Chosen Crusade. Photo credit: The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries

Source: Facebook

The Lord’s Chosen 2-day crusade

The crusade, being held at the church’s headquarters in Ijesha Lagos, was to seek God’s face for the congregation’s progress and the good of the society, had a theme entitled: “And Enemies Submitted”.

The crusade was one of the church’s flagship programmes held biennially to draw people closer to God, render supplications, petitions and intercessions by worshippers, that testified the goodness of God in their lives and businesses.

The event, which had people across the globe in attendance, was also used to offer prayers for countries undergoing a transition in governance and with a special prayer for Nigeria’s stability.

Obi speaks on the misuse of public funds

Speaking at the event, Obi requested prayers for God to make him a vessel to use public funds for the public good in Nigeria, Premium Times added.

He said:

“I am a member of Chosen family and will always go for what will glorify God on every of my endeavour.

“It is an absurdity to misappropriate public fund and render the masses impoverished.”

Obi decried poverty in the society and prayed that God would use him to change the status quo for the public good.

