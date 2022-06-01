Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi has sent an important message to Nigerian youths and market women

While soliciting their support, Obi disclosed that the ruling APC and opposition PDP would not win in the forthcoming general election

The former PDP chieftain noted that contesting for the interest of younger generations and unborn citizens

The Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Wednesday said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would not win the 2023 election because the parties have expired and lost their political relevance in the country, Daily Trust reports.

He made this disclosure while speaking with journalists shortly after a meeting with leaders and members of the party in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

Obi who recently resigned his membership of the main opposition party said the PDP stepped out of fortune and victory following its refusal to zone the Presidential ticket to the South.

Ahead of the 2023 general election, Peter Obi reveals major plan to defeat APC, PDP. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Peter Obi tackles PDP

Speaking through his campaign Director-General, Dr. Doyin Okupe, Obi berated the PDP for being unrighteous and unjust by jettisoning the zoning arrangement of the party.

According to him, those who opposed zoning in the PDP undermined the existence of the PDP and violated the gentleman agreement of the founding fathers of the party.

Obi said, he is banking on Nigeria’s workforce, youths, and market women to beat both the APC and the PDP at the 2023 general elections.

He said:

“Labour party in the scheme of things is still a very small party, but we are not unaware of that before we moved here. But the Labour Party is a sleeping giant. The potential electorate reservoir of Labour Party is more than three times the membership of APC and PDP put together. NLC, TUC, NURTW, market women, professional bodies, students are all part of Labour Party.

“Our strategy will be to reawake the Nigerian workers. Nigeria is going to see something it has not seen before, we will beat APC and PDP pants down.”

Peter Obi’s presidential ambition under threat despite online support

The growing popularity and influence of former Anambra state Governor, Peter Obi ahead of the 2022 presidential election have been threatened by the politics of the north.

Legit.ng observes that the north decides most elections in Nigeria. The south is only given the opportunity either through a consensus or special arrangement.

Recall that Obi, a politician from Nigeria's southeast has moved from the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party to the Labour Party, LP, over what he termed a national sacrifice.

Peter Obi could have been my running mate if he joined NNPP, Kwankwaso declares

In another report, the presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, says Peter Obi, could have been his running.

Recall that on May 27, Obi joined the Labour Party hours after announcing the resignation of his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Going further, he said the NNPP would shop for a popular vice-presidential candidate from the South after its national convention.

