The leadership of Labour Party (LP) says speculation of its flag bearer exiting the party is fake news

Julius Abure, the chairman of the party said Peter Obi remains the rightful candidate of the party and the right choice for Nigerians

However, Abure also dismissed speculations that some of the top political parties are planning a Muslim-Muslim

The national chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Barr Julius Abure, has dismissed speculations that its presidential flag bearer, Peter Obi wants to exit the party.

Leadership Newspaper reported that Abure made this during a press conference with newsmen on Monday, June 13 to mark the Democracy Day celebration.

The leadership of Labour Party has dismissed talks that Peter Obi wants to leave the party. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: UGC

As gathered by Legit.ng, Abure disclosed that Peter Obi and the Labour Party are looking to capitalize on youth-based followership to help win the presidential polls.

He said:

“Democracy has not been reflected in the lives of the people because 80 million people are living below the poverty line. Existing income cannot provide the basic needs of the people.

“As we commemorate democracy, we need to struggle more because the Labour Party has become the symbol for great movement. That is why we produced Peter Obi as the presidential candidate and he stands out among the candidates.”

Peter Obi remains the best candidate - Labour Party

Abure reiterated that Obi’s candidacy is the best choice for the party stressing that he is the only candidate that can help salvage the bad economic and security state of Nigeria.

He further stressed that Obi’s vision is to move Nigeria from a consumer nation to producing nation.

Abure said:

“We know that a productive economy is from the workforce which is labour and the Peter Obi project is in tandem with the Labour Party. Obi has the answers to numerous Nigerian challenges.

“With Peter Obi as president, it is the people that will drive the process and Nigerians should not make the mistake of voting people we already know their antecedents,” Abure disclosed while calling on Nigerians to ensure they get their PVCs.”

Muslim-Muslim ticket is not going to happen - LP chairman

While reacting to the speculation of a Muslim-Muslim ticket making the rounds, Abure stated that such permutation will not see the light of day.

He said:

“Nigerians have been divided by the current government. Anything that will further divide the people should be avoided. It was Muslim/ Christian ticket and now should be Christian and Muslim ticket which the labour party will fly."

Speaking on the speculation of a merger between the NNPP and Labour party, Abure said it was just a mere conversation on strategies of winning the elections and that there was nothing wrong with that.

Abure said:

“There is nothing wrong with talking. The discussion is centred around people coming to work with Peter Obi. He has stated categorically that he is not thinking of being a vice president and not thinking of leaving the labour party because it is a movement and we shall not play the second fiddle."

