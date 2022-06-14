The 2023 presidential aspirant of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Tuesday, June 14, departed Nigeria to Egypt on a three-day visit.

Making his visit known on his Twitter account, the former Anambra state governor and 2019 vice-presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party said his trip to Egypt is part of his detailed study of comparable countries to Nigeria.

Peter Obi is on his way to Egypt to understudy their various economic sectors. Photo: Peter Obi

Obi further stated that while in Egypt, he is expected to understudy various sectors of the Egyptian economy and how activities in the country can be replicated in Nigeria.

Sharing photos of his departure from Nigeria, Obi revealed that some of the sectors he would be understudying include the power sector, education, planning and finance sectors.

His words:

"I just departed for Egypt on a 3-day visit as part of my detailed study of comparable countries to Nigeria. In Egypt, I am expected to understudy, among others, the Egyptian Power Sector, Education, Planning and Finance Sectors. -PO"

