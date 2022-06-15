A presidential aide has alleged that one of Nigeria's popular clerics is blinded by his hatred for President Muhammadu Buhari

Femi Adesina accused Bishop David Oyedepo of also not getting his facts right before blaming the president on some issues of corruption by government officials

According to Adesina, the man of God does not know the difference between an accountant general and an auditor general

The founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, has come under fire for describing President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration as the most corrupt in Nigeria's history.

The special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina accused the popular clergy of being blinded by hatred for the president.

Adesina has alleged that Oyedepo is blinded by his hatred for President Buhari. Photo: Living Faith Church, Feni Adesina

Oyedepo at a church service on Monday, June 13, described the present administration as the most wicked and corrupt government in the history of Nigeria.

The clergy also accused the government of not caring about the welfare of Nigerians especially those who are in school.

Also referring to the probe of the Accountant General of the Federation, Idris Ahmed who allegedly stole N80 billion from public coffers, Oyedop said that such funds should be channelled to meet the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

His words:

“Many children are out of school. There is nothing to pay to get them to school. We saw some folks in Covenant that we had to help out to graduate. N30,000, first-class graduates can’t get the money under this wicked government, selfish, self-centred.

“What a fight against corruption. You were all deceived. You can’t be in corruption and fight corruption - the most corrupt regime in the history of Nigeria."

“You heard of auditor-general, N80 billion. All they need to pay for the universities to be up and running in less than N80 billion. Are they interested? Their children are not there.”

However, in a tweet shared on his personal Twitter page on Tuesday, Adesina said Oyedepo has failed to get his facts right.

Adesina's words:

"The bishop at Ota can’t even get his facts right. Blinded by hatred for PMB, he says Auditor General stole N80bn. Pity! He doesn’t know difference between Accountant General (only alleged) and Auditor General. Like OBJ said long ago, we should begin to ordain our own bishops."

