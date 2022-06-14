Former senator of Rivers East, Magnus Abe, has disclosed that he is supporting Bola Tinubu because he creates wealth and understands money

A former Senator, Magnus Abe, has said his support for Bola Tinubu, a presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was because he creates wealth and understands money.

Senator Abe disclosed this at a reception organised for him by his supporters at Bera in Gokana Local Government Area, his hometown, Rivers state.

The Punch reports that while throwing his weight behind Tinubu’s presidency, the former senator promised that he will be joining the 2023 governorship race in the state.

He said:

"If you look carefully at the APC, if you look at all our contributions and how the party got here and the history of Nigeria, you will know that there is no other person, not just in the APC, there is no other person in Nigeria that can do what the Jagaban of Africa can do.

"Forget all the noise here and there, the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu."

Abe stated that he will not be supporting anybody that cannot help Nigeria.

Abe charges Rivers people to join his movement

However, he also announced a soon-to-commence movement that will stop imposition in Rivers state.

Abe called on the people of the state to be ready for a new course if they wish for a change from the old ways.

He told the youths:

"You must be prepared to bring out your name, you must be prepared to bring out your PVC, you must be prepared to sign your signature. Let them see that we have decided."

He then called for volunteers across the state who would help people in registering his governorship ambition project, which he tagged Senator Magnus (SMA-2023).

He added that he has all it takes to administer the state from 2023.

