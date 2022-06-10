The Forum of Former Deputy Governors of Nigeria (NNDGN), APC, has advised the party leaders to ignored religion and ethnic when choosing Bola Tinubu's running mate

The former deputy governors urge the party to consider democratic ethos in their search for the running mate of its presidential candidate

The forum also praise Tinubu for his spirit of heroism, noting that his emergence has sent jittering to the opposition camp

The Forum of Former Deputy Governors of Nigeria under the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that someone with democratic ethos should be considered as running mate of Bola Tinubu.

FFDGN-APC advised the leaders of the party to downplay religious and ethnic factors in the consideration and selection of running mate for the presidential candidate of the ruling party.

Bola Tinubu speaking at a gathering Source: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The deputy governors gave the advice at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, June 9.

The chairman of the forum and former deputy governor of Edo state, Lucky Imasuen, spoke on behalf of the ex-deputies.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He was accompanied by the former deputy governor of Bauchi state and chairman Board of Trustees, Abdulmalik Mahmood; the Secretary, Armaya’u Abubakar of Taraba State; Nkem Okeke of Anambra State; Ahmed Ibeto of Niger State; Abdullahi Gwarzo of Kano State; Bello Tukur of Adamawa State; and Tinubu’s deputy as Governor of Lagos State, Femi Pedro.

Bola Tinubu emerged as the APC flag bearer on Wednesday, June 8, at the party’s special national convention. Imasuen said,

FFDGN-APC, however, appeals to our presidential candidate, Tinubu, and the leaders and stakeholders of the party to consider first, core democratic ethos in arriving at a sensitive decision of a running mate for the APC ticket.

We believe that Tinubu is comfortably competent enough to manage the complexities of Nigeria without rancour and de-emphasise primordial sentiments on the basis of religion or tribe by putting Nigeria first.”

FFDGN-APC says Tinubu won with “heroic spirit”

The Chairman of the forum in his address praised Tinubu for his spirited heroism. Imasuen said,

heroic spirit, vigour and tenacity of the national leader, which confirmed the belief in the power of the people.”

Imasuen also said the emergence of Tinubu as APC candidate had

sent jitters to the camp of the opposition party and they have realised the irreversible error committed to choosing a presidential candidate against the mood of the nation.”

According to him, with the emergence of Tinubu, the major opposition already had a premonition of defeat.

2023: Fayemi Reveals What Tinubu Can Do After He Stepped Down for Him

Legit.ng reports that Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has sent a congratulatory message to Bola Tinubu, the winner of the just concluded APC presidential primary election.

Fayemi, who stepped down for Tinubu at the start of voting at the convention, described him as long distance runner who has the capacity to lead Nigeria to a greater height.

The governor also commend President Muhammadu Buhari, APC leadership and convention planning committee for the successful primary.

Just In: Tinubu Speaks on Choice of Running Mate after Meeting Buhari

Legit.ng earlier reported that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, said he already has the choice of his running mate in his pocket book.

Tinubu made this known after meeting President Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday, June 9.

The national leader of the ruling APC also hailed the president for the role he played in the success of the party's national convention.

Source: Legit.ng