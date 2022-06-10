The southwest block of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has described Bola Tinubu as a transformational leader

They said Tinubu's emergence as the party's flag bearer only explains how relevant he has always been in the political scene

Meanwhile, the party's southwest branch has vowed to amass a whooping 90% votes for the APC stalwarts at the 2023 presidential polls

The southwest block of the ruling All Progressives Congress has congratulated the party’s flag bearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his victory at the just concluded primary election of the party, PUNCH reported.

According to a statement issued on Friday, June 10 by the southwest APC, the chairman, Isaac Kekemeke said Tinubu’s victory in the primary election is a testament to his relevance, acceptability, and popularity in Nigeria.

Bola Tinubu was handed the APC flag by President Muhammadu Buhari after being declared the presidential candidate of the party. Photo: APC

Source: Facebook

Kekemeke said:

“Without doubt, your election demonstrated an overwhelming support from Nigerians across the geo-political zones which was a clear indication that Nigerians want you as their next president."

As gathered by Legit.ng, Kekemeke expressed optimism stating that Tinubu’s emergence will foster change and a transformational turnaround for Nigeria.

He said:

“We send you our hearty congratulations, and we pray that this will be the beginning of a turnaround for Nigeria in terms of security, economic development, infrastructural upgrading, agric development and housing for the entire population of Nigeria."

Southwest APC promises 90% votes for Tinubu

Also contained in the statement, the southwest block vowed that it will deliver 90% of the southwest electorate to vote for Tinubu.

He said:

“The APC in the South-West stands by you in every step you take in the journey to the Presidency, and we like to assure you that we will deliver the votes of the South-West in not less than 90 per cent of total registered voters in the region.

“We appeal to all Nigerians to stand up and be counted in this noble movement to build on the legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari which will put Nigeria in its proper place in the comity of great nations.”

Source: Legit.ng