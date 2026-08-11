Finland's government published clear guidelines on its official website outlining who qualifies to work in the country without a permit

The Finnish government identified 3 specific categories of foreigners who are exempt from obtaining a residence permit before working

The exemptions cover a range of situations, from foreigners already living legally in Finland to those invited on short-term contracts

Finland has simplified the process for foreigners looking to understand their work eligibility in the country, publishing clear guidelines that identify exactly who can work there without first obtaining a residence permit.

The information, published on the Finnish government's official website, outlines three distinct categories of foreigners who are exempt from the residence permit requirement before taking up work in Finland.

Finland reveals 3 categories of foreigners exempted from residence permit to work in the country. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Bloomberg/Royalty-free

Source: Getty Images

Finland's work permit: Categories of foreigners exempted

The categories are as follows:

* Foreigners residing legally in Finland

* Foreigners who have been invited to work in Finland and have signed a contract to work

* Foreigners who will work for a maximum of 90 days

The first category covers individuals who are already in Finland on a legal basis and wish to enter the workforce during their stay. The second applies to those who have received a formal invitation to work and have an existing employment contract in place before arriving. The third offers a short-term exemption for anyone whose planned period of work does not exceed 90 days in total.

Finland: What this means for foreign workers

The move offers practical clarity for prospective workers who may have been uncertain about their obligations under Finnish immigration rules. Rather than navigating a complex application process for every situation, foreigners can now determine upfront whether their circumstances fall within one of the three exempt categories.

Finland's approach reflects a structured effort to attract skilled foreign labour while maintaining clear boundaries around who qualifies for simplified entry into the workforce. Those who fall outside these three categories are still expected to apply for the appropriate residence permit before beginning work in the country.

Australia reveals 4 permanent work visa options

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Australia’s Department of Home Affairs listed four categories of permanent work visas available to skilled foreigners seeking to live and work in the country permanently.

The categories cover regional workers, skilled migrants, national innovators, and business owners or investors, with each pathway having its own eligibility requirements.

Source: Legit.ng