Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress has been told that Muslim Muslim ticket will not be good for the country in 2023

According Bassey James, president of southern youths forum, the Kingibe, Abiola scenario will not work

Going further, James urged Tinubu to toe the path of Muhammadu Buhari who had in the past contested with Christians as VP candidates

The national president of southern youths development forum, an umbrella of several youth groups in Nigeria has advised the winner of APC presidential ticket, his excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to pick a Christian from the north as his running mate.

According to Bassey James in a press statement made available to journalists in Lagos, Muslim Muslim ticket will not be good in 2023 .

He argued that the Abiola and Kingibe 1993 scenario cannot be feasible in 2023 due to so many factors.

Bassey James says Muslim Muslim ticket is not good in 2023. Photo: Bassey James

He said:

"The issue of religion in today's Nigeria especially in the national politics must be balance to give everybody a sense of belonging."

Tinubu has been told that the Abiola and Kingibe 1993 scenario cannot be feasible in 2023 due to so many factors.

Going further, James said Asiwaju Tinubu should take a cue from President Muhammadu Buhari who used senator Okadigbo, Pastor Tunde Bakare and Pastor Yemi Osibajo as vice president candidates.

"There will no smart ways, ideological and strategies that will convince Nigeria Christians to vote for you . I appeal to the President, APC stakeholders, political and religious leaders to prevail on Jagaban not to allow his chances in 2023 suffer a setback.

James consequently congratulated Tinubu, adding that he prayed that he will not play into the hands of politicians who may want to confuse him.

Recall that southern youths development forum commended the southern governors and some political leaders in the north for supporting power shift to the south.

In a statement issued in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, signed by all the representatives present at the press briefing, including Mr Princewill Tom, Engr Abiodun Ade, Mr Uche Ide among others, the group appreciated all the people working and supporting the southern project because it will unify Nigeria and give everyone sense of belonging.

Bassey James, the national president of the forum also appealed to the northern region to join hands in building a united country by ensuring that the southerner take a shot at the presidency come 2023.

