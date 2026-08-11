Davido posted a WhatsApp screenshot on X claiming embassies reached out after his viral appeal to Donald Trump over the Osun governorship election

The Afrobeats star had earlier tagged Trump in a lengthy statement raising concerns about violence and intimidation ahead of the August 15 poll

Thousands of users flooded Davido's post with reactions ranging from praise to sharp mockery over the screenshot's authenticity

Davido has sparked fresh debate online after sharing a screenshot he described as proof that his public appeal to US President Donald Trump over the Osun State governorship election had received a real response.

The screenshot came hours after Davido had directly tagged Trump in a detailed public statement, raising alarm over reported tension, potential violence, voter intimidation, and threats to the democratic process ahead of the August 15 Osun gubernatorial election.

Davido shares a screenshot showing a message he says follows his appeal to US President Donald Trump over the Osun election. Photo: davido/donaldjtrump

Source: Instagram

In that post, Davido, who holds dual Nigerian-American citizenship, called on the United States and the broader international community to monitor the election and ensure voters could cast their ballots without fear.

He wrote that they did not want bloodshed or intimidation, only peace, transparency, and a free and fair election.

The statement attracted widespread attention, with many Nigerians praising his boldness while others criticised the outreach as unnecessary or politically motivated.

The Grammy-nominated singer, who is the nephew of incumbent Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke, who is seeking re-election, later defended the decision to contact Trump by pointing out that Trump is also his president.

However, in his latest post on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, the Afrobeats superstar shared an image on X showing a WhatsApp message that read:

"Your tweet is getting the right attention embassies are reaching out to."

He captioned the post:

"DONT PLAY WITH THE POWER OF SOCIAL MEDIA #osundecides."

The Osun governorship election is four days away, with political tensions in the state continuing to run high.

Check out Davido's alleged evidence shared on X below:

Netizens react to Davido's screenshot

The latest post drew thousands of comments, but not all of them were supportive.

A significant portion of users questioned whether the WhatsApp message was genuine, with some joking that Davido had simply sent the message to himself from a second account.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@ODITPG wrote:

"Who sent you those messages, don't think the US are saints they are worse than Nigerian politicians so i don't know what you are trying to do"

@TheEgnite reacted:

"For you, it's only when it comes to #osundecides and your uncle is a contender."

@Official_black0 commented:

"David please we need this same energy for the presidential election... abegg"

@ndc_sssc said:

"So you reject APC for state but accept them for country? That's clownish behaviour, fam"

@starboy__greg wrote:

"Who con message you for WhatsApp Nobe today you don de lie"

@SEUN_cool_ shared:

"You no go die young Davido thanks for the transparency"

@mitchellamros reacted:

"Who sent you that message. Trump is too busy for your tweet. Wetin concern Trump, Concern Osun??"

@QUEENOFDBLUES1 wrote:

"I am happy you've seen APC well and you'll now know how to excuse yourself from that party going forward. APC is a demonic party that Nigerians have to chase out of power."

Davido campaigns for a peaceful Osun election as the August 15 governorship poll approaches. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

Davido accused of emotional blackmail

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats star Davido was accused of using emotional manipulation to sway voters ahead of the 2026 Osun State governorship election.

On August 10, 2026, X user Senior Pst Okezie James Atañi criticised Davido’s post urging residents to reject the APC, calling it “emotional blackmail” and highlighting the Adeleke family’s deep political ties.

The viral infographic underscored the family’s influence in Osun politics as Governor Ademola Adeleke, Davido’s uncle, sought re-election under the Accord Party against APC challenger Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji.

Source: Legit.ng