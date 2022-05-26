Rivers state governorship aspirant, Senator Magnus Abe has tendered his resignation renouncing his membership in the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC)

Senator Magnus also withdrew his governorship aspiration under the umbrella of the ruling party APC

Meanwhile, the 57-year-old is not totally out of the governorship race as confirmed by his campaign team

Rivers - The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has been dealt with a huge blow as Senator Magnus Abe withdrew from the Rivers state governorship race and also dumped the party, The Nation reported.

Senator Abe made this known on Thursday, May 26 via his campaign support group, the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Support Vanguard (BATS-V).

Senator Magnus Abe and former governor Rotimi Amaechi have been in an aged-long battle of supremacy for the Rivers state chapter of APC. Photo: (APC)

As gathered by Legit.ng, the south-south coordinator of BATS-V, Tony Okocha disclosed that the 57-year-old politician will still be contesting for the governorship seat of Rivers state despite withdrawing from contesting under the APC.

Tony Okocha said:

“Kindly take this as an official statement that we are not participating in an already skewed, biased, and prejudiced process in Rivers.

“All our teeming supporters are advised not to dissipate scarce energies in will not pass muster comfortably lounge in houses and home be exceedingly happy, with no interest in the usual charade of APC Rivers”.

It is not clear why Senator Magnus has taken such a big call to leave the ruling party before the gubernatorial primaries.

Rotimi Amaechi factor blamed for Magnus resignation

However, a report by PM News revealed that there have been a long aged supremacy battle of the APC chapter of Rivers state between Senator Magnus and former minister of transportation, Rotimi Ameachi who is also a two-term former governor of Rivers state.

According to reports, Senator Magnus might have lost grip of his control in the party affairs in the state thereby conceding control to Amaechi by leaving the party.

It was gathered that supporters of the senator were said to have been excluded from the selection process of delegates which sparked a protest between them.

However, the Rivers state chapter is yet to respond to the withdrawal of Senator Magnus as at the time filing this report.

