Elochukwu Prosper shared his 2026 WAEC results on Facebook after the examination body released results, sparking a wave of responses

The student scored well in Marketing and other subjects but struggled in English Language, Mathematics, and Igbo

He asked a simple question alongside the screenshot that divided opinion among Nigerians online

Elochukwu Prosper, a Nigerian student who sat the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination, set social media buzzing after sharing his WAEC results and asking whether they were good enough to pursue a career in law.

He uploaded a screenshot of his results on Facebook in August 2026, alongside the caption: "Can I study law with this?" The post attracted immediate attention as students across Nigeria were sharing their own WAEC outcomes following the recent release of results.

A boy who wants to be lawyer posts 2026 WAEC result. Photo: Elochukwu Prosper

Source: Facebook

Law aspirant's 2026 WAEC result breakdown

The screenshot, posted to the a Facebook group, showed a mixed bag of grades. Elochukwu recorded an A1 in Marketing and an Outstanding grade in Christian Religious Studies, while Economics and Government both came in at B2. Civic Education landed at B3 and Literature in English at C5.

However, the grades that drew the most attention were in the core subjects. He scored D7 in both English Language and General Mathematics, and F9 in Igbo. A crying emoji placed over the screenshot left little doubt about how he felt.

The challenge for aspiring law students is that most Nigerian universities require at least a credit pass in English Language and Mathematics at the WAEC level, making those D7 scores a significant hurdle. His F9 in Igbo, while painful, is generally considered less critical for law school admission requirements.

See his Facebook post below:

Nigerians react to boy's WAEC result

The post quickly drew responses from people weighing in on his chances, with opinions split between sympathy and blunt honesty.

Prettyangel Dickson said:

"So sorry but don't give up on your dreams if you want to become a lawyer God no way you has this it is just a lesson for next time"

Victoria Olakanmi said:

"Your outstanding, F9 and D7 are your core subjects in studying law. Therefore, it's a big NO"

Uthman Sulaiman said:

"No because English and mathematics is comforsury Subject"

In related stories, a boy who scored 307 in UTME showed his 2026 WAEC result, while UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng