The presidential flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has been hit with a lot of criticism after commenting on the recent collapse of the national grid causing a blackout across the federation.

Recall that Legit.ng reported earlier that major cities across the country have been left in total blackout following the collapse of the national electricity grid.

Reacting to the situation, the former vice president took to his verified official Facebook page with 1 million followers to criticize the current government for its failure to maintain the country’s national grid.

He described the current collapse of the national grid as a replica of the collapsed unity, security, economy, education, and human life across the country.

Atiku wrote:

“The darkness that has enveloped the nation in the last couple of days with the collapse of the national grid is a metaphor for the collapsing state of our nation: collapsing unity, collapsing security, collapsing economy, collapsing education, collapsing well-being and collapsing value of human life and dignity.

“My expectation is that Nigerians will collapse the ruling APC in kind via the ballot and enthrone a viable pathway for the New Nigeria of our dreams that will be united and stable, prosperous and awash with opportunities; secured and inclusive. As One, we can get it done. –AA.”

Meanwhile, Atiku’s comment was not all that accepted by many Nigerians who lashed out at him in the comment section accusing him of being a part of the problem.

Atiku was alleged by some Nigerians in the comment session for looting the country to a stupor during his time as the Vice President of Nigeria.

Nigerians reacts, accuse Atiku of looting $16 billion power project fund

Some Nigerians also took to the comment session to accuse Atiku about the failed $16 billion power project that was looted during his administration with the then President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Some Nigerians expressed their thoughts via Facebook

In the comment section, a Facebook user with the name Mudi Shehu said:

"You are one of Nigerian problems.

"You looted the nation into stupor in the past. "Allow us to hear word."

Aishah Ahmad said:

"The darkness you caused. This man, go and sit down. We don't want you kawei"

Comr Doji Doji said:

"Where is the power? Your Excellency.

"Please allow us to condole one another over the collapsing leadership you people have contributed. Filis and filis."

Christopher J Udoh said:

"Good development from an asset you privatized for the good of the nation.

"We'll reward you at the polls."

Changfa Tau said:

"Chairman Privitasation, you unbundled and sold the power sector to incompetent hands the result of which is the frequent power outage."

Peter Ịfeanyị Arụọcha said:

"You are one of the big causes of the collapse. Mark it that we will collapse both APC and PDP including you."

Lateef Osunlowo Infinity said:

What happened to 16 billion power projects? That is the Genesis of national grid collapse. We are all to be blamed and take responsibility to change Nigeria for good.

Shafiq Shehu Abdullahi said:

"Your administration spent $16 Billion on power, Where is the fawa??????"

National grid: Electricity distribution companies apologise to Nigerians, businesses

In another development, electric distribution companies have taken to social media to apologise to Nigerians, businesses on the latest grid collapse.

This is coming after Nigeria’s power grid suffered another system collapse on Sunday, the first this month and the fifth in 2022.

The collapse has worsened the blackout in Lagos and some other parts of the country with the whole south-east states affected.

FG confirms collapse of the national grid

In April, the federal government confirmed that the national grid had collapsed, but with a promise that the issue will be fixed soon.

The situation was confirmed in a terse statement sent to Legit.ng on Saturday, April 9, by the minister of power, Engr Abubakar Aliyu.

The minister disclosed that all hands were on deck to restore the power supply soon while also noting that investigations were ongoing by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission and System Operator to checkmate the real issue behind the recurring collapse of power in the nation.

