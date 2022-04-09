The national grid has collapsed again and this has left the nation in total blackout and crippled business activities

The federal government n a statement confirmed this development and the minster of power disclosed that all hands are on deck to restore the power supply soon

Meanwhile, FG also noted that investigations are ongoing by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission and System Operator to checkmate the real issue behind the recurring collapse of power in the nation

The federal government has confirmed that the national grid has collapsed, but with a promise that the issue will be fixed soon.

The situation was confirmed in a terse statement sent to Legit.ng on Saturday, April 9 by the minister of power, Engr Abubakar Aliyu.

The federal government has confirmed the collapse of the national grid. Photo credit: Blueprint.ng

Source: Facebook

The statement reads:

''We wish to notify the general public of the incidence of a system collapse which occurred at 1830hrs on April 8th, 2022 resulting in power outages in many parts of the country.

''While a detailed investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the recurring grid failure is currently ongoing by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission and System Operator (the operator of the national grid), the process of restoring supply is ongoing with some sections of the national grid already energised and supply restored to consumers.

''We wish to assure Nigerians that the federal government is working assiduously to deliver on the much-needed reforms and investments, including SCADA, that are critical to improving the capacity and reliability of the national grid.

''This is in line with the Mr. President’s directives on closing infrastructure deficits in critical sectors of the Nigerian economy.''

