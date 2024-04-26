A 21-year-old man has shared how he and his girlfriend found out the truth about their history and realised they are siblings

The man and his pregnant girlfriend met at the university and fell in love after noticing they had similarities in their personalities

The expectant father shared how his dad left his mum when he was much younger and how she reacted to his relationship with his sister

A young man, Brian Kyle, was shocked as he realised he and his pregnant girlfriend are siblings.

Brian, born and raised in Kiambu County in Kenya, shared his story with Afrimax alongside his girlfriend, Brianna.

Brian and Brianna found out they are siblings.

How Brian met Brianna

Speaking with Afrimax, 21-year-old Brian recalled how his father left his mother when he was younger. Brian's mother raised him and sent him to university, where he met Brianna.

"So, we met at a party in school, just a random day. The school had organised a party. That's where we met through a friend.

"We met through a friend who said like, you and a friend I know, you have some similarities.

"So, she organised that we had met. We met that day and she was fun, she was cool that day. And that's how we started liking and talking to each other...," Brian explained.

Brianna speaks on meeting Brian in school

Corroborating Brian's story, 19-year-old Brianna told Afrimax she met Brian through a friend and they clicked right away. She said:

"I met him through a friend who mentioned that there was a guy she knew who had a similar personality to mine and I was curious to meet him. I asked my friend to introduce us when we met.

"We clicked right away and really enjoyed each other's company. We didn't know we were related at first. We quickly became best friends and then fell in love.

"I felt so strongly about him that it seemed nothing could stop my feelings."

How Brian and Brianna discovered the truth

Many months after their relationship, they soon found out about the truth. Brian shared how he discovered Brianna is his sister. In his words:

"One day, we were relaxing on the bed after a long day at school then she showed me a picture of her dad and I was very shocked. Because the same father she was showing me is also my father.

"And I was so nervous because we have already committed inc.est and I was so worried about what so many people are going to think, all my relatives and what my mum was going to think."

Brian, who broke down in tears during the interview, said people judge them but it is not their fault.

While his mum supported their relationship, Brianna's people cut her off, leaving the young couple at each other's mercy regarding fending for themselves.

This is because Brian's mum is not well-to-do.

Another couple had discovered they are related after eight years of marriage.

Brian and Brianna's story cause uproar online

Ruth Boakyewah Nyam said:

"Men go around having babies and not even providing for them. These mothers solely took care of their children and look at what's happened here. Imagine this man having 6 different children with different women, her grandchildren can also get married

"Such a shame. Men should be responsible."

Adebowale Kehinde said:

"My people no matter what happen divorce is not an option. Even when you are divorced and you remarry please let’s your kids knows their siblings. It’s very important. I have seen a situation like this before in real life. May God help us all."

Grace AtekpiLubanga Alex Lasu said:

"The moral of the story is, that when you meet anyone new, get to know them well including their parents before getting intim.ate. Especially if you don't have or never met one of your parents, you be more careful. The end."

Lawrence Anthonia said:

"The only people that will support them are people like them… in Nigeria it is a big abomination and she might not be able to give birth to that child until the necessary cleanse rites are done…"

Gbieme Gbieme said:

"The guy is more emotional about the situation than the girl, it seems like she doesn't care at all, she is the one who is pushing the relationship more, she is not wanting separation, the guy might."

Couple find out they are cousins

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a couple had found out they are cousins after being married for 17 years.

Celina Quinones, the wife, took a DNA test, which revealed the truth about their family history.

Celina and her husband were reported to have faced heavy backlash from the people after it became public knowledge that they were related, but they said they were not backing down.

