Nigerians React as Three Military Officers Faint at Eagle Square Parade During Democracy Day Parade
Three military officers who were participating in the Democracy Day Parade, on Monday, slumped at the Eagle Square, Abuja.
Having stood for hours on one spot under the scorching sun, they were believed to have succumbed to exhaustion.
A bit of confusion was observed as some security and medical personnel rushed to the parade ground with stretchers and whisked the collapsed colleagues to the medical shed on the left side of the State Box where the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), was seated.
However, no casualties were recorded as they were successfully treated and soon regained consciousness.
Source: Legit.ng