Some cities in Nigeria have been left in total blackout following the collapse of Nigeria's wobbly national electricity grid

The cause of the recent grid collapse which occurred on Sunday is yet unknown as the Transmission Company of Nigeria is yet to officially issue a report

Nigerians are tired of the recurring collapse of power in the nation and are sharing their grievances on social media

For the umpteenth time, Nigeria's national electricity grid has collapsed, throwing several cities including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, into darkness.

Electricity companies announced late Sunday, June 12, that the collapse occurred just before 7pm.

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) informed its customers through its Facebook page on Sunday about the interruption in electricity supply.

Its message read:

"Dear Esteemed Customer, we regret to inform you of the system collapse from the National grid. This has affected our entire network and impacted our ability to deliver optimum service.”

"Please bear with us as we are working with our TCN partners on a swift resolution."

This year, the national grid has collapsed nothing less than four times, the last being on April 8, 2022. The government blames poor management and low gas supply as the major causes of the repeated breakdown.

As at the time of filing this report, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) was yet to officially issue a report on the remote and immediate cause of the grid collapse.

Nigerians react to collapse of the national grid

Nigerians are not happy with the collapse which seems to be a recurring thing and they are sharing their opinions on social media.

Comrade Deji Adeyanju @adeyanjudeji tweeted:

"JUST IN: National grid collapses 17th time in 2022.

"It’s just June. APC is too useless. These guys lied so much in 2015 and made all kinds of fake promises."

King Cherry is giving the national grid the award for best in collapsing.

Debornair has questions.

On Facebook, Adeogun Oluwakayode replied to EKEDC's post:

"This has become your national anthem since only God knows! My question is, when will you stop serving us unreasonable estimated bills despite your unstable power supply? When? I beg, mo na park well jor! Phew!"

FG confirms collapse of the national grid

In April, the federal government confirmed that the national grid had collapsed, but with a promise that the issue will be fixed soon.

The situation was confirmed in a terse statement sent to Legit.ng on Saturday, April 9, by the minister of power, Engr Abubakar Aliyu.

The minister disclosed that all hands were on deck to restore the power supply soon while also noting that investigations were ongoing by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission and System Operator to checkmate the real issue behind the recurring collapse of power in the nation.

