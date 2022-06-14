The Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has said that with virtually all sectors of the Nigerian economy collapsing under the All Progressives Congress, he is expecting Nigerians to also repay the ruling party in kind by voting APC out in 2023.

The former Vice President stated this on his Twitter page on Monday while lamenting the challenges confronting the country under the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.)’s regime.

Atiku noted that the varying degrees of challenges confronting the country were testament to the collapsing nature of the nation.

The tweet read:

“The darkness that has enveloped the nation in the last couple of days with the collapse of the national grid is a metaphor for the collapsing state of our nation: collapsing unity, collapsing security, collapsing economy, collapsing education, collapsing well-being and collapsing value of human life and dignity.

“My expectation is that Nigerians will collapse the ruling APC in kind via the ballot and enthrone a viable pathway for the New Nigeria of our dreams that will be united and stable, prosperous and awash with opportunities; secured and inclusive. As One, we can get it done. -AA”

Source: Legit.ng