Nigeria’s power grid suffered another system collapse on Sunday, the first this month and the fifth in 2022

The collapse has worsened the blackout in Lagos and some other parts of the country with the whole south-east states affected

Distribution companies have taken to social media to apologise to Nigerians, businesses on the latest grid collapse

There was a widespread blackout across the country following the collapse of the national power grid.

It was learnt that the grid collapse occurred on Sunday, 12 June around 6.49 pm, leading to the shutdown of the outgoing electricity feeders of some power distribution companies.

Electricity distribution which confirmed the collapse via its verified social media handles also sent out apologies to customers which including Nigerians and Businesses.

Some of the apologies gathered include that of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc and Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company.

Other incidents of National Grid collapse

The Punch reports that Nigeria’s power grid had collapsed twice in March and twice again in April this year, as the power generation on the system had continued to fluctuate due to various concerns such as gas constraints, water management challenges, gas pipeline vandalism, among others.

Apologies from DisCos

Confirming Sunday’s collapse in a notice on its verified Twitter handle, entitled, “Power Outage In Our Franchise Due To Grid Collapse,” Kaduna Disco said:

“Dear esteemed customers, we regret to inform you that the power outage being experienced in our franchise states is due to system collapse of the national grid.

“The collapse occured at about 18:47pm this evening hence the loss of supply on all our outgoing feeders. Power supply shall be restored as soon as the national grid is powered back. Our sincere apologies for any inconvenience.”

Also, the Head, of Corporate Communications, EEDC, Emeka Ezeh, said the grid collapse threw five states under the Disco’s franchise area in total blackout.

A notice from the Disco, which he signed, read in part:

“The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc wishes to inform her esteemed customers of a system collapse which occurred at 6.49pm this evening, Sunday, June 12, 2022.

“As a result of this development, all our outgoing feeders are out and this has affected supply to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states.

“We are on standby, awaiting further information on restoration of supply from the National Control Centre. Thank you.”

FG confirms collapse of the national grid

In April, the federal government confirmed that the national grid had collapsed, but with a promise that the issue will be fixed soon.

The situation was confirmed in a terse statement sent to Legit.ng on Saturday, April 9, by the minister of power, Engr Abubakar Aliyu.

The minister disclosed that all hands were on deck to restore the power supply soon while also noting that investigations were ongoing by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission and System Operator to checkmate the real issue behind the recurring collapse of power in the nation.

