Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu winning the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress has come with a lot of political permutations

Nigerians are eagerly waiting for the former Lagos state governor to announce who his running mate will be

Some APC stakeholders have warned that the party must not consider a Muslim-Muslim joint ticket

FCT, Abuja - The national stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) under the aegis of APC Stakeholders Forum, has rejected the purported plan by the party to settle for a Muslim-Muslim ticket ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The forum called on the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, not to listen to the advocates of a Muslim-Muslim ticket for the party in the interest of national unity.

Tinubu will have a hard time picking his running mate due to competing religious factors. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Addressing a press conference on Monday evening, June 13 in Abuja, the forum which comprises several party chieftains, youths leader, and other stakeholders, said Nigeria is currently deeply divided within fault lines of ethnicity and religion and cannot afford to jettison these sensibilities in critical decision making.

Speaking on behalf of the forum, Comrade Aliu Audu, who read the position of the forum, said allowing a Christian as Tinubu's running mate will not only promote national inclusion but will help to manage differences in Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He said:

“The APC National Stakeholders is deeply concerned about the raging controversy which has heated the polity in the last few days.

“Why we are conscious of the fact that religion should not be a determining factor in our leadership selection process, the peculiar circumstance the nation funds herself calls tor do reflection in the decisions we take, so long as they bother on our national lives

“Today, the country is deeply divided within our fault lines of ethnicity and religion and we cannot afford to jettison these sensibilities in critical decision-making.

“This is why we think that the APC must be guided by the sense of these sensibilities in the selection of the vice-presidential candidate of the party. To do otherwise would be to further fuel what divides us and give room for mischief makers to take advantage of our differences.

“Nigeria is in dire need of good governance and this can come from either a Muslim leader or a Christian leader.

“But in the spirit of nationalism, justice, and fairness which the northern governors demonstrated a few days ago, the leaders of the north on whose shoulder the emergence of the vice-presidential candidate rests must also demonstrate this spirit by ensuring that the candidate comes from the Christian faith.

“The northern APC has in its fold capable individuals from the Christian faith with a proven track record that can deliver just like anyone from the other faith. Their capability to deliver on the ideals of the party aside, they also have the capacity to win elections for the party.

“Suffice to add that no individual wins elections for any political party, it is the collective of all and we are sure the APC can achieve this.”

The stakeholders added that picking a northern Christian as Tinubu's running mate will ensure national inclusion, help to manage our differences and promote national unity.

2023: Youth groups nominate Yakubu Pam as vice-presidential candidate to Tinubu

In a related development, some prominent youth groups in the country under the aegis of Nigerian Youths Coalition (NYC), have cautioned the APC not to present a Muslim-Muslim ticket ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The groups made the demand at a press conference in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Monday, June 13.

Addressing journalists on behalf of the coalition, Aare Oladotun Hassan, president of NYC, and Comrade Sabastine Danjibril, the spokesman of NYC, urged the ruling party to pick Reverend Dr. Yakubu Pam as the running mate of Tinubu.

2023: Pastor says rumours of Muslim-Muslim ticket targeted at denting Tinubu

On his part, the leader of Young Professionals of Nigeria, Pastor John Desmond has warned those peddling rumours of a Muslim-Muslim in the APC to quit henceforth.

He said the speculation is targeted at denting the image of Tinubu and tagging him as a religious fanatic.

Desmond, in a statement on Sunday, June 12 said Tinubu is smart enough to make the best choice of running mate that will deliver victory when the time comes.

Source: Legit.ng