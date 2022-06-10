A Muslim/Muslim, Christian/Christian ticket in the 2023 presidential polls has been condemned by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN)

The association says going ahead with such a plan will be a threat to national peace and stability of the country

Political parties have been urged to tread the path of balance, equity and fairness as stated in the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on political parties in Nigeria to displace the plan of a same-religion party ticket for both candidates and their running mates, the Nigerian Tribune reported.

Mr. Joseph Daramola, who is the national secretary of the association made this known via a statement issued on Friday, June 10.

As gathered by Legit.ng, the association said a plan towards the direction of a Christian/Christian or Muslim/Muslim presidential ticket in 2023 will be a huge threat to national peace.

Daramola said:

"CAN urges that a balance of both religious practitioners be considered in the choice of running mates of the presidential candidates. We do not subscribe to Christian/Christian ticket or Muslim/Muslim ticket. Politicians can talk politics but we have stated our view long before now.

“Any party that tries the same religion ticket will fail. This is not 1993. Even when we have joint Muslim/Christian ticket, the church still goes through hell. Only God knows the number of Christians that have been killed in the last seven years with no one apprehended or prosecuted.”

Muslim/Muslim, Christian/Christian ticket a threat to national peace - CAN

Daramola also made reference to the Nigerian constitution stating that the statutory book promoted religious balance. The association in its position stated that it will not tolerated such plans from any political party.

He said:

“The running mate for the APC presidential candidate should be a Christian from the North, The running mate of the PDP presidential candidate should be a Christian from the South while the Labour Party presidential candidate should choose his own among the Muslims from the North.

“Anything contrary to the above means that the leadership of these political parties do not bother about the unity of this entity called Nigeria. Those who are planning Muslim/Muslim ticket should also find out what was the outcome of MKO Abiola and Kingibe ticket in 1993.

“If they try Muslim/Muslim ticket this time around, the outcome will be worse because our fault lines are very visible.

CAN however congratulated the trio of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi for emerging presidential candidates of their respective party.

He said:

“We congratulate the presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party (LP), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Mr. Peter Obi respectively, including other parties that are participating in the forthcoming presidential election.

