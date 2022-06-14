The political space towards the 2023 presidential election is gaining momentum, with political parties concluding their primaries

All eyes are now on the presidential candidates on who their running mates will be ahead of the polls

One name that has continued to be mentioned in the APC camp is a former Speaker of the House of Reps, Yakubu Dogara

FCT, Abuja - A group loyal to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), North East APC Mandate has appealed to the leaders of the party and all the stakeholders in other regions to consider former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara as a running mate to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The northeast APC group said Dogara remains the best option for the party's presidential candidate.

Tinubu is expected to name his running mate anytime from now. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

Addressing a press conference Tuesday, June 14, the convener of the group, Muhammed Nurudeen, said Bauchi state should be considered because it is the stronghold of APC in the history of politics in Nigeria.

According to the group, the state has always given the highest percentage of votes to the ruling party (APC), even when it is in opposition.

Nurudeen said:

“Bauchi state deserves to be given the seat of a vice president because within the northeast, the state was left behind, while other states in the region were overloaded with political offices.

“The political icon who also deserves this honour in Bauchi state is Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, a grassroots politician, and a selfless leader who leads by example.

“He is such a phenomenon in politics to the extent that he has successfully installed two governors in Bauchi state and he is in the process of installing a third.

“The man Dogara has been in politics for over 20 years and within the corridors of power. He was elected member representing the good people of Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Constituency from 2007 to 2023. He became Speaker of the House of Representatives from 2015 to 2019.

“He has been peaceful and busy discharging his constitutional responsibilities effectively, and under his able leadership has achieved many goals.

“Dogara is a natural-born leader whose sterling qualities are exceptional. He is one man who grew steadily through hard work, discipline, prudence, fear of God, and honesty and can best be described as a bastion of hope, courage, and an epitome of humility to anybody who comes close to him.”

While expressing confidence that APC will be better for it if Dogara is picked as Tinubu's running mate, the group said:

“Bauchi state will automatically switch over to APC without much hard work, and the party's position in Gombe, Adamawa, and Taraba will be greatly enhanced and strengthened.”

2023: APC national stakeholders reject Muslim-Muslim ticket

In a related development, the APC Stakeholders Forum has rejected the purported plan by the party to settle for a Muslim-Muslim ticket ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The forum called on Tinubu not to listen to the advocates of a Muslim-Muslim ticket for the party in the interest of national unity.

Addressing a press conference on Monday evening, June 13 in Abuja, the forum which comprises several party chieftains, youths leader, and other stakeholders, said Nigeria is currently deeply divided within fault lines of ethnicity and religion and cannot afford to jettison these sensibilities in critical decision making.

2023: Pastor says rumours of Muslim-Muslim ticket targeted at denting Tinubu

On his part, the leader of Young Professionals of Nigeria, Pastor John Desmond has warned those peddling rumours of a Muslim-Muslim in the APC to quit henceforth.

He said the speculation is targeted at denting the image of Tinubu and tagging him as a religious fanatic.

Desmond, in a statement on Sunday, June 12 said Tinubu is smart enough to make the best choice of running mate that will deliver victory when the time comes.

