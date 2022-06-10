Newspapers review: What you probably missed about APC presidential primary

Nigerian news media is still buzzing with the drama, intrigues, and surprises linked to the just-concluded presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In this review, Legit.ng has compiled some stories you probably missed about the election and what went down at Eagle Square, Abuja.

Details about APC presidential primary

Source: UGC

Proposed Special APC Presidential Aspirants List Reportedly Reduced to 2, Names Revealed

Senator Kabiru Gaya (Kano South) had stated there were ongoing efforts to reduce the list of proposed presidential aspirants to two.

He stated as at Tuesday evening, the contest was between Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice-president Yemi Osinbajo. Gaya spoke in a live interview with journalists at the primary ground in Abuja.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

APC National Chairman Adamu Finally Announces Party's Consensus Candidate

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, had announced Senate President Ahmed Lawan as the party's consensus presidential aspirant.

The newspaper added that crisis has hit the ruling party following the alleged announcement by Senator Adamu.

3 Reasons Why Tinubu May Not Get APC's Presidential Ticket

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is leaving no stones unturned in his bid to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Tinubu officially kickstarted the process, after years of meticulous planning and strategising.

APC Disqualifies 10 Presidential Aspirants Ahead of Primary

The John Odigie-Oyegun-led presidential screening panel had disqualified 10 of the 23 aspirants jostling for the ticket of the ruling All progressive congress (APC).

Odigie-Oyegun made this known when he submitted the report of his seven-member panel to the national chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, at the party's national secretariat on Friday, June 3.

Consensus: Buhari To Pick From These Aspirants As APC Governors Submit Special List

Amid the emergence of Senate President Ahmad Lawan as the consensus candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of 2023, governors on the platform of the party had taken a very drastic step.

APC governors, to bring about fairness in the selection of a formidable candidate, have drawn a list of aspirants from which President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to choose.

3 Steps Tinubu May Take If He Does Not Get the APC Presidential Ticket

With the changing dynamics in Nigerian politics ahead of the 2023 general elections, there are increasing doubts that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu would get the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

There are reports that President Buhari did not want him as his successor. Some stakeholders were also afraid that Tinubu, who already has a huge political influence, may become too powerful with presidential power.

2023: Tinubu, Osinbajo, Amaechi Have Agreed To Back Buhari's Anointed Candidate, APC Presidential Aspirant

Governor Yahaya Bello, one of the presidential aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who held a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, has spoken on the resolution of the closed-door talk.

The Kogi governor said on Sunday, June 5, that he and other presidential hopefuls have agreed to back whoever the president presents as his anointed successor.

Source: Legit.ng