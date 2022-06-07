President Muhammadu Buhari have been given a list of presidential aspirants from which he is to choose his anointed successor

The list was submitted in the early hours of Tuesday, June 7, by All Progressives Congress governors

A media source has it that the list reflects the collective aspirantion for power to be shifted to the south

Amid the emergence of Senate President Ahmad Lawan as the consensus candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of 2023, governors on the platform of the party have taken a very drastic step.

As reported exclusively by Daily Trust, APC governors, to bring about fairness in the selection of a formidable candidate, have drawn a list of aspirants from which President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to choose.

Buhari is expected to choose from five APC presidential aspirants (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

Quoting a source, the newspaper said the list was submitted to President Buhari on Tuesday, June 7.

It was gathered that the list gives a favourable answer to the nationwide call for power to be shifted to the south and as such has more aspirants from the region.

The source was quoted to have said:

“They picked one from south-east, one from south-south, and three from south-west geopolitical zones in line with their position that power should shift to the south."

The list, also seen by Nigerian Tribune, has the following names:

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Governor Kayode Fayemi Rotimi Amaechi Governor Dave Umahi

Buhari approved Lawan as consensus APC candidate? President finally speaks

Meanwhile, Buhari had said there would be no imposition of a presidential candidate on APC for the 2023 elections.

A statement by Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, indicates Buhari said this on Monday, June 6, at a meeting with APC governors from the northern region.

The president said he had “anointed no one”, adding that the choice of party members must be respected. It was gathered that the president said this when he met with the 14 northern APC governors.

He told the governors that he has “no preferred candidate," and had "anointed no one,” and is determined to ensure that “there shall be no imposition of any candidate on the party.”

