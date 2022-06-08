Former Osun Governor Rauf Aregbesola has sent in a congratulatory message to Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he clinched the presidential ticket of the ruling APC

The minister of interior in a tweet accompanied with photos of himself and the presidential hopeful prayed for the emergence of the APC presidential candidate at the polls in 2023

Meanwhile, Aregbesola was a political godson of the national leader of APC before a political feud tore them apart

The minister of interior and former Governor of Osun state, Rauf Aregbesola, has congratulated the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over his emergence as the presidential candidate of the party ahead of the forthcoming 2023 general election.

Aregbesola, in a tweet via his verified Twitter handle, on Wednesday evening, June 8, described the emergence of Tinubu as a hard-fought victory, which according to him, demonstrated the winner as a dogged fighter.

Aregbesola congratulates Bola Tinubu as he emerged APC presidential candidate. Photo credit: Rauf Aregbesola

Source: Facebook

Tinubu defeats VP Yemi Osinbajo, Rotimi Amaechi, others

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was declared the candidate of the APC in the just-concluded special convention of the party after polling 1,271 votes to defeat his closest rivals; Rotimi Amaechi and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who polled 316 and 235 votes respectively.

He tweeted:

"You have demonstrated once again that you are a dogged fighter and in your quest for the establishment of a democratic society, you are willing to go the whole hog."

He congratulates Tinubu on a landslide victory

The former governor of Osun state tweeted:

"SENATOR ASIWAJU BOLA AHMED TINUBU

"CONGRATULATIONS ON YOUR VICTORY

"I write to felicitate with you on your hard fought victory at the just concluded Presidential Primary election of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC)."

