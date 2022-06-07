The governor of the ruling All Progressives Congress on Tuesday, June 7, reduced the proposed aspirant lists to three

According to reports, the lists submitted earlier in the day was five but now, Yemi Osinbajo, Rotimi Amaechi and the national leader of the APC make the special list

Meanwhile, an attempt by Abdullahi Adamu, to select Senate President Ahmad Lawan – a northerner – as the preferred candidate of the APC, failed on Monday as both the presidency and 12 northern governors of the party openly distanced themselves from the move

On Tuesday, June 7, the Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) proposed a five-man list of aspirants to President Muhammadu Buhari to consider for consensus.

Those initially proposed were Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Rotimi Amaechi; Governor Kayode Fayemi and Governor Dave Umahi.

But they reportedly pruned the list to three aspirants with Tinubu, Osibanjo and Amaechi making the proposed list, The Nation reports.

APC governors finally reduced the special presidential lists of aspirants to three. Photo credit: All Progressives Congress - APC

The proposed list submitted to Buhari

However, the proposal is not a binding decision but a suggestion to Buhari who has requested them to assist prune down the 23 aspirants for consensus.

However, other aspirants, particularly Kayode Fayemi and Yahaya Bello, are kicking, saying that they are still in the race.

Buhari approved Lawan as consensus APC candidate? President finally speaks

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has said there will be no imposition of a presidential candidate on the APC for the 2023 elections.

A statement by Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, indicates Buhari said this on Monday, June 6, at a meeting with APC governors from the northern region.

Senator Abdullahi Adamu, APC national chairman, had announced Senate President Ahmad Lawan as the party’s consensus candidate. He claimed he arrived at Lawan's choice based on his consultations with President Buhari. The president has, however, said he has “anointed no one”, adding that the choice of party members must be respected.

Ken Nnamani withdraws from APC presidential race

In another related development, Ken Nnamani, a former Senate president, has withdrawn from the race to clinch the presidential ticket of the ruling APC.

The former lawmaker announced his withdrawal during a meeting with journalists in Abuja on Monday, June 6.

“In the present circumstances, it does not make any sense for me to continue in the race as I have not had the opportunity to market my profile and ideas to the delegates of our party in a manner that allow for deliberation and introspection," he said.

Source: Legit.ng