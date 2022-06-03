The Chief John Odigie-Oyegun-led presidential screening panel has disqualified ten of the twenty-three aspirants jostling for the ticket of the ruling All progressive congress (APC).

Odigie-Oyegun made this known when he submitted the report of his seven-member panel to the national chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, at the party's national secretariat today, The Guardian reported.

BREAKING: APC disqualifies 10 presidential aspirants ahead of primary

Details of those disqualified and those cleared to participate at the presidential primaries on Monday by the party is yet to be known as at 3.30 pm.

2023: APC screening committee clears Tinubu, Osinbajo, Amaechi, 20 others

The John Odigie-Oyegun-led presidential aspirants screening committee of the ruling All Progressive Congress has cleared all aspirants including Bola Tinubu, Yemi Osinbajo, and Rotimi Amaechi.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

This means all 23 presidential aspirants are eligible to contest at the party's primary elections slated for Monday, June 6 at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

According to a source privy to the committee, the panel held that all aspirants were qualified as there were no reasons to deny them a chance at the primaries.

What I will do if I lose APC presidential primary - Tinubu

In another development, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has spoken on the possible outcomes of the forthcoming APC presidential primary.

The APC leader told his followers to put their mind at rest as he has done most of the work required for him to win.

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state, however, said if he loses the primary, he will accept defeat.

Source: Legit.ng