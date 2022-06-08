The supporters of Bola Tinubu, the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary are celebrating his victory with a trophy

Tinubu gathered 1271 votes to defeat his closed rival, former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who score 316 and 235 respectively

Tinubu won the presidential ticket after seven aspirants stepped down and declared their supports for him at the advent of voting

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu's supporters are celebrating his emergence as the party’s presidential aspirant in the 2023 general elections with a trophy.

Tinubu scored 1271 votes at the just concluded special convention of the party which was held at the Eagles Square on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 7 and 8.

Bola Tinubu waving at his supporters after winning APC presidential ticket Source: Legit.ng

Source: UGC

Tinubu’s supporters created an ecstatic experience at the event on Tuesday, chanting ‘Jagaban’ in the atmosphere when he was called to the floor as the first presidential aspirant to give his speech.

According to Vanguard, Tinubu defeated his rivals such as the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi who scored 316 votes while Vice President Yemi Osinbajo garnered 235 votes to come third.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Why Tinubu won APC presidential ticket

The success of Tinubu was premised upon his political influence with seven contestants, who stepped down for him and declared their support for him at the advent of the votes.

Those who stepped down for him were Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State, former Governor of Ogun State, Sen Ibikunle Amosun, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen Godswill Akpabio, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, Ondo North Senator, Prof Ajayi Borofice and the only APC female Presidential aspirant, Uju Ohanenye.

Tinubu was declared winner by the chairman of the election management committee, Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, in accordance with the constitution.

In their reaction to Tinubu’s victory, the supporters were seen running wild with a trophy at the venue of the event, while a section of the pavilion were jumping and hugging one another. Others were dancing around the floor.

APC Primary: Crucial Messages Sent To Lawan, Osinbajo, PDP As Tinubu Gives Full Speech After Victory

After being announced as the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s presidential primary, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed gave an acceptance speech.

In his speech made available to Legit.ng, the APC presidential flagbearer thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his good leadership and expressed gratitude to VP Yemi Osinbajo for the good support so far.

Turning to the legislature, Jagaban said he would have been annoyed that Senate President Ahmad Lawan contested against him but noted that it is over now that he can leak his wounds.

Source: Legit.ng