Crisis has hit the All Progressives Congress (APC) following the announcement of Senate President Ahmed Lawan as consensus presidential aspirant by the national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, The Nation reported.

Adamu made the announcement at the meeting of National Working Committee (NWC) on Monday in Abuja.

Other aspirants including Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Dr. Kayode Fayemi and David Umahi, among others will however be allowed to contest the primary at the convention holding tomorrow at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

The NWC members insisted other aspirants must be given a level playing ground to compete.

Adamu’s adoption of Lawan as consensus candidate is against the position of 11 APC northern Governors, who endorsed that power must shift to the South after President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure.

Adamu told the National Working Committee that he arrived at the choice of Lawan after consultation with President Buhari.

Details Shortly…

