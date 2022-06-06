According to Governor Yahaya Bello, all APC presidential hopefuls have made up their minds to support President Buhari's consensus candidate for the APC

The Kogi governor said this was the agreement on Sunday, June 5, during a meeting with Buhari and APC aspirants

Bello stated that even Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the party's topmost aspirant, did not object to the plan

Governor Yahaya Bello, one of the presidential aspirants of the All progressives Congress (APC) who held a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, has spoken on the resolution of the closed-door talk.

The Kogi governor said on Sunday, June 5, that he and other presidential hopefuls have agreed to back whoever the president presents as his anointed successor.

Governor Bello said he and other APC presidential have agreed to back Buhari's candidate (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

Speaking with The Cable, Governor Bello stated:

“Whoever Mr President will come up with, I’m in 100 percent in support of that. It is not only me, in the dinner, we had yesterday with Mr President, almost everybody, in fact, 100 percent of us, who are aspiring, have agreed that whoever Mr President will choose among us we are going to support him."

As to whether Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu agreed to this, the governor categorically said the APC nation leader was present at the said meeting and did not make any objection whatsoever.

His words:

“He was seated in the meeting and he did not object to it, so If someone speaks on your behalf and you did not have anything in contrary and you keep quiet then it is binding on you."

Speaking further, Bello noted that the position of the northern APC governors on zoning the presidency to the south is non-binding on him and the party generally.

Why I met with APC govs, stakeholders on eve of presidential primary, Buhari reveals

Meanwhile, President Buhari had explained his reason for convening a meeting with governors and members of the national advisory council of the APC on Sunday, June 5.

Through a statement released by Femi Adesina, a presidential media aide, President Buhari said the meeting was held in order to provide direction during the transition period and "strengthen our unity and to focus on building upon our electoral fortunes.”

Ultimately, the president noted that the aim is to come up with a formidable presidential flagbearer for the ruling party during the scheduled primary ahead of the 2023 elections.

