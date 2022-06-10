Babachir Lawal has said consideration of a Muslim president and a Muslim vice president in the country in 2023 is a no-go area

Lawal who pitched tents with former Governor of Lagos state, Bola Tinubu before the APC presidential primary made this disclosure on Thursday, June 9

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation stated that it is out of place for anyone to consider such a thought considering the peculiarity of the nation’s political atmosphere which is divided along regional and religious lines

Babachir Lawal, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), says a Muslim-Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidential election is dead on arrival, Daily Trust reports.

The presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other parties are currently searching for running mates.

On Thursday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) gave them a week to submit the names of their running mates.

Babachir Lawal insisted Muslim-Muslim ticket is dead on arrival. Photo credit: Ahmed Tijjani Ramalan

Source: Facebook

Babachir Lawal's position revealed

In a recent interview, Lawal said the consideration of a Muslim president and a Muslim vice president in the country in 2023 is dead on arrival.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He said it is out of place for anyone to consider such a thought considering the peculiarity of the nation’s political atmosphere which is divided along regional and religious lines.

“You can have the best ticket but if you don’t win the election, it’s a waste of time. So, we must bear in mind that the vice (presidential candidate) is going to contribute to winning that election.

“Extending that consideration to the Muslim-Muslim ticket, I live among the Christians, and I know that among the Christians, the question of Muslim-Muslim ticket is a no-go area; it is dead on arrival.

“Buhari himself, even at that time, had to drop this present presidential candidate because of that tension of a Muslim-Muslim ticket, and we have not seen anything in the country that has changed significantly to allow that to happen. On the contrary, it has worsened.”

Babachir Lawal urges APC to be wise in its decision-making process

According to Lawal who is an ally of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, APC presidential candidate, a political party is in the business of winning elections, and to win elections, one must get the votes to beat the opponents.

He stressed the need for the party to make the necessary considerations before choosing its vice president ahead of the coming polls.

He said:

“The religious divide has increased, the tribal division has increased, the regional division has increased,” said the former SGF. So, it will be a good thing if APC will settle for a Muslim-Christian ticket because we know the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), that is what they will do.”

APC primary: Details emerge on why Emeka Nwajiuba shunned exercise

Meanwhile, a former minister of state for education and APC presidential aspirant, Emeka Nwajiuba has explained why he was absent at the primary of the ruling party.

Nwajiuba said he did not attend the event because he was betrayed by the leadership of the ruling party.

He disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday, June 8, and seen by Legit.ng.

Nigerians will witness miracle once Tinubu becomes president, lawmaker says

Nigerians had been assured of good tidings once the All Progressives Congress candidate becomes president.

The assurance was given to Nigerians by the majority leader of the House of Representatives Alhassan Doguwa.

According to the lawmaker, Bola Tinubu as a presidential candidate is like the entrenchment of the right time to get the right person to rule.

Source: Legit.ng