The PDP House of Representatives candidate, Comrade Usman Okai Austin has made a new promise to the people of his constituency

In a chat with newsmen, Okai disclosed that a vote for PDP in Kogi state in the forthcoming general elections would bring about a total turnaround in the land

The celebrated political activist added that his dream can only come to reality in 2023 when the people of Dekina/Bassa accept him with one heart and vote for him

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Dekina/ Bassa federal constituency in the 2023 general elections, Comrade Usman Okai Austin, has vowed to offer good representation and good legislation if given the mandate in the forthcoming elections.

Legit.ng reports that Okai made the plea on Thursday, June 9, in Lokoja, the capital of Kogi state, during an interaction with media.

Ahead of the 2023 elections, Okai promises effective representation. Photo credit: Comrade Usman Okai Austin

Source: Facebook

Why the people of Kogi should vote for PDP in 2023, Okai reveals

According to him voting for PDP in Bassa/Dekina federal constituency “will certainly bring tremendous change and development to the people, we will empower the teeming unemployed youths, attract support to the farmers, secure infrastructural development though there are limitations to the number of projects to be nominated by a legislator but I will ensure the most relevant are given topmost attention among others."

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He affirmed:

"As a lawmaker, I will look at where there is a lacuna in the system and also see that I speak the minds of the people and this is what I have been doing over the years even without the people mandate, I have been an advocate of the people and speak for the people irrespective of the political party, putting the facts on the table will address the issue my antecedent are there for anyone to verify, I will do much more better if given the mandate."

APC presidential primary: Yahaya Bello’s group faults Tinubu’s emergence

In another development, Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organisation has faulted the emergence of Bola Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

They made this known in a statement on Wednesday, June 8 titled, 'Yahaya Bello remains the hero of the oppressed.'

In the statement issued by the group’s spokesman, Yemi Kolapo, and seen by Legit.ng, the exercise was described as a process that was compromised.

APC primary: Details emerge on why Emeka Nwajiuba shunned exercise

Recall that Chinedu Nwajiuba, younger brother of former minister of state for education and APC presidential aspirant, Emeka Nwajiuba explained why his elder brother was absent at the ongoing primary at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

The younger Nwajiuba said his brother did not attend the event because he was betrayed by the leadership of the ruling party.

He disclosed this in a statement issued last night, Tuesday, June 8, and seen by Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng