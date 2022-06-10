A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu has failed to secure the ticket of the African Democratic Congress to pursue his 2023 presidential bid

The former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu has reacted to his shocking loss of the presidential ticket of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to Dumebi Kachikwu, founder of Root Television, at the primaries held on Wednesday, June 8, in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

Kachikwu was elected by the delegates with 977 votes, while Mr. Moghalu finished second with 589 votes.

PM News reports that the defeat was a shock to Moghalu who was the candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) presidential in 2019 and to any Nigerians.

Kingsley Moghalu speaks on the loss of the ADC ticket

Moghalu who had since the last presidential election remained in public space about his ambition to rule the country said he does not know his next plan after the loss of the presidential ticket.

He added that the loss of the presidential ticket requires deep reflection and as a result, he cannot make an immediate determination on his future political pursuit.

Moghalu however said he remains committed to a united and prosperous Nigeria and will always be available to serve the country.

He said:

“As a person of faith, I believe that God knows his plans for me, and will lead me to a perfect end that I as a mere mortal do not know now.

“I would like to thank all my well-wishers within and beyond the party, the delegates that voted for me, my teeming supporters, and Nigerians at large yearning for a new and different kind of leadership I represent.

“I would also like to congratulate some of the other aspirants who embraced a different kind of politics and leadership for our country.

“For me, the process and outcome of the presidential primary require deep reflection, and I will be doing so. As a result, I will make no immediate determination of my future political pursuit.

“However, my commitment to a united and prosperous Nigeria remains unwavering. I remain available to serve our country.”

The ambition of Kingsley Moghalu, a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has ended following the victory of Dumebi Kachikwu at the primary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

At the end of the presidential primary of the APC conducted in Abeokuta, Ogun state on Wednesday, June 8, Kachikwu, the younger brother of Ibe Kachikwu, the former minister of state for petroleum resources, floored Moghalu and eight other aspirants.

The ADC candidate polled polling 977 votes, while Moghalu claimed 589 votes as announced by organisers of the primary.

