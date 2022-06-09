Nigerians have been assured of good tidings once the All Progressives Congress candidate becomes president

The assurance was given to Nigerians by the majority leader of the House of Representatives Alhassan Doguwa

According to the lawmaker, Bola Tinubu as a presidential candidate is like the entrenchment of the right time to get the right person to rule

The minority leader of the House of Representatives Alhassan Doguwa, has assured Nigerians that the presidency of Bola Tinubu would bring good tidings.

Doguwa, while speaking on Channels Television Programme on Wednesday, June June 8, said that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will perform miracles once he is elected as president.

Honourable Doguwa has said Nigerians will experience a miracle with Tinubu as president. Photo: Alhassan Doguwa, Bola Tinubu

The lawmaker also noted that the former Lagos state governor will bring a lot of hope to the downtrodden citizens once he assumes office as president.

His words:

“The emergence of BAT, who has been a political household name to a lot of Nigerians, will also give a lot of hope to Nigerians that when the right time comes, the right thing will happen."

“I want to believe the emergence of BAT as our flagbearer is like the entrenchment of the right time to get the right person to rule the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

“Those of us who are from the north-west, who are also Buhari’s disciples, believe that this is somebody who will come and build on the gains already consolidated by the present administration."

Further describing Tinubu as an individual who has brought a lot of intelligent people to bear on the system and Doguwa said many Nigerians especially the Lagosians have seen some of the attributes of the APC flagbearer.

He added:

“I think what is going to happen to Nigeria is like a miracle. People will see miracles happening because you have a man who is miraculous that will take charge of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, especially in the area of the economy.”

Tinubu mourns Rivers APC delegate who died in road accident while returning from presidential primary

Tinubu had commiserated with the leadership of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers state over the death of a delegate.

The delegate was said to have died from a road crash accident while returning to Rivers from the party's national convention in Abuja with other colleagues.

According to Tinubu, the death of the grassroots leader of the APC in such tragic circumstances is saddening.

2023 presidency: You are no match for Atiku, PDP mocks Tinubu hours after he won APC's presidential ticket

The Peoples Democratic Party had said that the presidential candidate for the ruling party is no match for Atiku Abubakar.

The PDP accused Tinubu, APC's 2023 presidential flagbearer of being interested in looting funds belonging to the Nigerian people.

According to the PDP, Nigeria's politics is far more complex and beyond that of Lagos state where Tinubu operates with so much pride.

