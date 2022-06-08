Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state has mocked the Senate president after he (Tinubu) emerged victorious at the APC's presidential primary

Jagaban urged Ahmad Lawan to go ahead and lick his wound following his victory at the event which took place on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 7 and 8

According to Tinubu, he would have been upset with Lawan for contesting against him but he is glad everything is over now

The newly elected presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, June 8, sent a strongly worded message to the Senate president Ahmad Lawan.

Tinubu in his victory speech at the Eagle Square, Abuja - the venue of the just concluded APC presidential primary - told Lawan to now lick his wounds.

Tinubu has mocked Ahmad Lawan for losing at the APC presidential primary. Photo: Bola Tinubu

Source: UGC

Lawan alongside 21 other aspirants contested the 2023 APC presidential ticket against Tinubu at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

While some other aspirants including the immediate past minister for Niger Delta affairs, Godswill Akpabio, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, ex-speaker Dimeji Bankole among many others stepped down for Tinubu, Lawan, the vice president Yemi Osinbajo, Rotimi Amachi slugged it out with the former Lagos state governor popularly known as Jagaban.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Speaking further, Tinubu condemning the position taken by the leadership of the legislature against his candidacy said he would have been upset.

He however noted that everything is now over as he believes the Senate president can now go ahead to lick his wounds after losing at the party's presidential primary election.

His words:

“To the legislature, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, I would have been a little upset because you compete with me. But it is over now because you can easily lick your wounds."

The Lagos state former governor further thanked the efforts made by lawmakers of the National Assembly in moving the country forward.

Tinubu's perceived pain towards the action of Lawan may not be unconnected with his support for Lawan in 2015 as against a former lawmaker, Bukola Saraki who later emerged as Senate President in a dramatic twist.

Jagaban was also believed to have played a key role in Lawan’s emergency as Senate President in 2019 after Saraki had lost the contest to return to the Senate.

2023 presidency: The real reason why I contested against Tinubu, Lawan reveals

The former governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu floored Ahmed Lawan and vice president, Yemi Osinbajo and other top contenders, who emerged as the presidential candidate of the ruling.

APC After sending his congratulatory message to the national leader of the party, the president of the Senate, Lawan revealed the real reason why he contested against Tinubu.

Earlier, Lawan on Wednesday noted that the emergence of Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the APC had reassured his party of winning the 2023 presidential poll.

APC primaries: It was a well-deserved victory, MC Oluomo congratulates Bola Tinubu, shows off dance moves

MC Oluomo had sent a congratulatory message to Bola Tinubu over his victory in the APC presidential primaries.

The former Lagos state NURTW chairman said the APC chieftain had proven his credentials with his hard work and commitment.

Sending him good wishes ahead of the 2023 elections, Oluomo noted that Tinubu’s victory at the primary was well-deserved.

Source: Legit.ng