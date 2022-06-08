Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has clinched the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress

The former Lagos governor claimed over 1000 votes (precisely 1,271) after the ballot sorting and counting on Wednesday, June 8

Tinubu will battle for the presidency in 2023 with PDP's flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, and candidates of other parties

FCT, Abuja - All is now set for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to choose his running mate for the 2023 presidential election after emerging as the flagbearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to the guidelines released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), presidential candidates are expected to select their running mates before 12 midnight on Thursday, June 9.

Tinubu is expected to begin consultations for his running mate ahead of the 2023 polls. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Within the APC, there are already rumours that Tinubu will settle for a northern Christian, especially as there has been loud opposition to a Muslim-Muslim ticket by most Nigerians, especially in the south.

If Tinubu decides to settle for a northern Christian, there are four names likely to be zeroed in on.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

They include:

1. Hon. Yakubu Dogara

Bauchi-born Dogara is a former Speaker of the House of Representatives. He is seen as a strong politician in northern Nigeria, especially with the way northern lawmakers rallied round him in 2015 even with the party hierarchy rooting for Hon Femi Gbajabiamila at the time. Dogara, 54, fits the bill for a popular, politically relevant, and vibrant running mate to a much older Tinubu.

2. Boss Mustapha

Many say he is likely to be selected because his relationship with Tinubu dates back to their days in the Social Democratic Party in 1992. Mustapha, 66, is the current Secretary to the Government of the Federation. He is a lawyer and boardroom guru from Adamawa state in the northeast region. He is highly respected within the APC and wields a lot of influence among powerbrokers in the party.

3. Rt. Hon Simon Lalong

Perhaps the most experienced among the potential running mates because of his executive and legislative background, Lalong, 59, is the current executive governor of Plateau and was previously the Speaker of the state's House of Assembly. He is also the current chairman of the Northern Governors Forum. However, there are doubts about his popularity in the north. But, his candidacy might be backed by his colleagues, especially as they are now a strong and influential bloc within the ruling party.

4. Babachir Lawal

Lawal is a former Secretary of the Government of the Federation. The 67-year-old Adamawa-born politician is a strong ally of Tinubu and he has been an associate of the former Lagos state governor for decades. His relationship with Tinubu might pave the way for him to clinch the position, but his limited popularity, coupled with his anti-graft case currently in court, might affect his chances.

Yahaya Bello's group faults Tinubu's emergence as APC presidential candidate

Meanwhile, Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organisation has faulted the emergence of Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the APC.

The organisation made its stance in a statement on Wednesday, June 8 titled, 'Yahaya Bello remains the hero of the oppressed.'

In the statement issued by the group’s spokesman, Yemi Kolapo, and seen by Legit.ng, the exercise was described as a process that was compromised.

EFCC will come after some aspirants after primary, says Tunde Bakare

On his part, Pastor Tunde Bakare, an APC presidential aspirant, has predicted that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission will go after some of the aspirants that contested in the ongoing APC presidential primary which commenced on Tuesday, June 7.

The founder of the Citadel Global Community Church made the prediction while canvassing for votes from the delegates.

The fiery cleric who was visibly upset lamented over the monetisation of the process.

Source: Legit.ng